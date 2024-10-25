From Gaza to Lebanon: The Middle East Crisis Israel Doesn’t Want You to See

Jordanian Senator and fmr. Minister of State for Media Affairs, fearless criticises Israel’s occupation and U.S. complicity in the Middle East, which sets him apart as one of Jordan’s most courageous voices.

"In this exclusive 90-minute interview, we sit down with Sakher Dudin, one of Jordan’s most outspoken and fearless political figures, to dive deep into the heart of the Middle East’s most urgent crises. Known for his tenure as Minister of State for Media Affairs and his pivotal role in shaping Jordan’s national policies, Dudin has never shied away from confronting uncomfortable truths. This is your chance to hear him speak with rare candor about Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza, the complicity of the United States in supporting such actions, and the complex diplomatic dance Jordan must perform to maintain stability in a volatile region.

Dudin pulls no punches as he criticizes Israel’s illegal settlement expansion and the systematic oppression of Palestinians, arguments that have earned him both praise and harsh criticism at home and abroad. He challenges the U.S. and Western powers to reflect on their role in perpetuating violence and instability in the region. But this interview goes beyond geopolitics. For the first time, Dudin opens up about the personal side of his life. After the interview, he invites us into his home to show private and public photos that capture his journey, revealing the man behind the statesman.

For anyone seeking to understand the difficult choices Jordan faces, or those interested in the human cost of Middle Eastern diplomacy, this conversation offers unparalleled insight. Don’t miss this compelling and thought-provoking interview with Sakher Dudin—a man unafraid to speak truth to power in the face of overwhelming odds."



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:20 Will the Middle East Burn?

15:00 Jordan in the eye of the storm

21:00 The Geopolitical aspects of the conflict

28:00 Manufacturing consent

33:00 The Settlements

44:30 The illusion of a two state solution

51:30 Israels war crimes in Gaza

57:30 AIPAC and Israeli influence in the US

01:09:40 Jordans custodianship of the holly sites

01:20:00 Reviewing the Jordan/Israeli peace treaty

01:32:20 Arab complicity in the Middle Eastern conflicts

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