From GITA to the Board of Peace

When I made the video you just watched, the plan to hand Gaza’s future to billionaires, failed politicians, and foreign investors was still being drafted behind closed doors. It had leaked — through The Guardian, Middle East Eye, Reuters — but it hadn’t yet been formalized. It was still deniable. Tony Blair’s institute could still say they weren’t the ones drafting it. Sigrid Kaag could play the neutral diplomat. Larry Ellison’s name wasn’t on any letterhead.

That’s changed.

What was the Gaza International Transitional Authority — GITA, the yoga retreat for war profiteers — has now officially become the Board of Peace. And it’s every bit as grotesque as the leaked draft suggested. In fact, it’s worse, because now it has a logo, a charter, a chairman for life, and $17 billion in pledges announced from the floor of what used to be the U.S. Institute of Peace — a building that now literally bears Trump’s name.

Let that image sit with you for a second.

Same Plan, Better Branding

Trump announced the plan on September 29, 2025, at a White House press conference alongside Netanyahu. The Board of Peace was explicitly named in the plan as the transitional oversight body, with Trump as chairman and Tony Blair listed as a member. That’s right — the same Blair whose involvement I flagged in this video is now formally embedded in the structure, as a named participant in a UN-endorsed framework.

The Board of Peace was formally established at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026. UN Security Council Resolution 2803 welcomed the board and authorized it to deploy an International Stabilization Force to Gaza. Countries wishing to maintain membership after the first three years are required to contribute $1 billion.

A billion dollars to buy a seat at the table where someone else’s future is being decided. If you needed a cleaner metaphor for how power actually works, I don’t have one for you.

Trump, Chairman for Life

Here’s where the “transitional authority” framing falls completely apart. According to the Board of Peace’s own charter, Trump is explicitly named as chairman. He is not subject to term limits and holds sole authority to nominate his designated successor. His chairmanship is also explicitly independent of his presidency.

Read that again. The man chairing the body overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction holds that position regardless of whether he is president of the United States. It’s not a government role. It’s a personal one. A private governance structure, backed by public money and UN legitimacy, run by a single individual with no term limit and no accountability mechanism. The language of transitional governance is now a vehicle for permanent personal power.

The Money, the Show, and the Reality on the Ground

On February 19, 2026, Trump convened the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at his newly named institute. He announced the U.S. would contribute $10 billion toward the board, with nine other countries pledging a combined $7 billion. It was unclear whether Trump had the authority to commit those funds, and neither he nor the White House detailed where the money would come from or how it would be used.

Meanwhile, over 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes since the so-called ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Israeli Defense Forces officials stated they would retain control of roughly half of Gaza, including almost all of its arable land. The Board of Peace held its first meeting. The killing continued.

Most major Western states — the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy — declined the invitation to join the board, viewing its charter as exceeding its original mandate and concentrating too much power in a single individual’s hands. These aren’t anti-war governments. These are Washington’s closest allies. When they won’t sign on, it tells you something.

This Was Always the Plan

What I laid out in this video — the leaked draft, the investor language, the population transfer dressed up as property protection, Blair’s institute bankrolled by Ellison’s money — wasn’t speculation. It was a preview. The Board of Peace is GITA with a press conference. It’s the same architecture: Palestinian technocrats managed by foreign overseers, reconstruction as private investment opportunity, sovereignty traded for “stability.”

As The Guardian put it, the plan does not provide Palestinians with “meaningful agency” and risks “freezing subjugation under the language of peace.”

What’s new is that the international community — or at least the UN Security Council — stamped it. What’s new is that it has a name, a charter, and a chairman who intends to hold the title for life. What was once a leaked proposal is now international architecture.

Gaza didn’t just lose a war. It became a prototype. And now the prototype has incorporated.