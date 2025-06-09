Gaza Flotilla: I disarmed two Israeli Commandos - with Ken O'Keefe

As a new Gaza Freedom Flotilla sails toward besieged shores—with global attention flickering between silence and spin—we revisit one of the most fearless voices in the fight for Palestinian liberation: Kenneth O’Keefe.



In this raw, wide-ranging interview, O’Keefe recounts what really happened aboard the Mavi Marmara in 2010, where he disarmed two Israeli commandos during a brutal assault that left nine activists dead. We dive into his transformation from U.S. Marine to anti-war activist, his Human Shield Action to Iraq, and his unapologetic stance on imperialism, false flags, and the global cost of silence.



Timed deliberately for the 58th anniversary of the USS Liberty attack (June 8, 1967)—a U.S. Navy ship attacked by Israeli forces in what many now recognize as a false flag attempt to drag America into war—this conversation pulls no punches. If you think you know the history, think again.



📌 Watch the full USS Liberty exposé + survivor interviews on my channel

📰 Read the full article on Substack:



Substack exposé USS Liberty: https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america



Interviews:

USS Liberty survivor https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuylsJames Bamford https://youtu.be/RVvLp0JVvCk

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM



This isn't about left or right. It’s about truth, accountability, and what we choose to ignore.



#KennethOKeefe #GazaFlotilla2025 #USS_Liberty #FreePalestine #FalseFlag #WarCrimes #AntiWar #Israel #MaviMarmara #TruthMatters #Interview

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