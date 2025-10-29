Gaza Is Not Belfast!

People love to say Ireland is Palestine and Palestine is Ireland.It sounds poetic — until you look closer.
In this conversation, we go past the easy parallels and into the harder truth: why these two histories can’t be neatly compared — and what that misunderstanding reveals about empire, memory, and moral storytelling today.
Brendan Browne, from the north of Ireland, has spent years studying the spaces where history still bleeds into the present. His work asks a different kind of question: not how conflicts echo each other, but how power teaches us to mistake those echoes for sameness.
If you’ve ever wondered how colonial thinking still shapes modern conflicts — how the language of “peace,” “security,” and “stability” keeps the old hierarchies alive — this interview will make you stop and think.
🧭 Watch till the end for a reflection on what it really means to “decolonize” thought — and how to see through the moral geometry of empire that still frames our world today.
🎙️ Subscribe on Substack for deeper analysis: https://karat.substack.com/
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Further Links:
Billionaire Takeover of Gaza: https://karat.substack.com/p/billionaire-takeover-of-gaza
Esther Project: Israel Secretly Paid U.S. Influencers to Manipulate Public Opinion https://karat.substack.com/p/israel-secretly-paid-us-influencers
Tiktok, The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon:
https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between
TikTok is being smashed for Oracle, The Pentagon - and Israel: https://youtu.be/H2cu2-YoRoo
Cognitive Warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare
Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY
Daughter of Tantura perpetrator: https://youtu.be/Ym6SBfWm-4Y
Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw
Gideon Levy: https://youtu.be/huTCYl8tm3g
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
02:45 Who is Brendan
04:15 The analogy of Ireland
17:00 Transitional justice
20:35 Trumps latest peace deal
27:50 Tony Blair ruling Gaza
30:30 The hidden tentacles of Israel
40:15 Evidence and accountability
43:35 Tantura
50:20 The collapse of international law
54:00 Pushback
57:35 The end of enlightenment
01:02:20 Lawfare
01:11:20 Digital Id’s, CBDC’s
01:17:40 North Ireland
#Ireland #Palestine #Colonialism #Empire #Geopolitics #MediaNarratives #ConflictAnalysis #Postcolonial #History #Politics
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