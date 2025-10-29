Gaza Is Not Belfast!

People love to say Ireland is Palestine and Palestine is Ireland.It sounds poetic — until you look closer.



In this conversation, we go past the easy parallels and into the harder truth: why these two histories can’t be neatly compared — and what that misunderstanding reveals about empire, memory, and moral storytelling today.



Brendan Browne, from the north of Ireland, has spent years studying the spaces where history still bleeds into the present. His work asks a different kind of question: not how conflicts echo each other, but how power teaches us to mistake those echoes for sameness.

If you’ve ever wondered how colonial thinking still shapes modern conflicts — how the language of “peace,” “security,” and “stability” keeps the old hierarchies alive — this interview will make you stop and think.



🧭 Watch till the end for a reflection on what it really means to “decolonize” thought — and how to see through the moral geometry of empire that still frames our world today.



🎙️ Subscribe on Substack for deeper analysis: https://karat.substack.com/



📺 Explore the archive: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Further Links:

Billionaire Takeover of Gaza: https://karat.substack.com/p/billionaire-takeover-of-gaza



Esther Project: Israel Secretly Paid U.S. Influencers to Manipulate Public Opinion https://karat.substack.com/p/israel-secretly-paid-us-influencers



Tiktok, The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between



TikTok is being smashed for Oracle, The Pentagon - and Israel: https://youtu.be/H2cu2-YoRoo



Cognitive Warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

Daughter of Tantura perpetrator: https://youtu.be/Ym6SBfWm-4Y

Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

Gideon Levy: https://youtu.be/huTCYl8tm3g



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

02:45 Who is Brendan

04:15 The analogy of Ireland

17:00 Transitional justice

20:35 Trumps latest peace deal

27:50 Tony Blair ruling Gaza

30:30 The hidden tentacles of Israel

40:15 Evidence and accountability

43:35 Tantura

50:20 The collapse of international law

54:00 Pushback

57:35 The end of enlightenment

01:02:20 Lawfare

01:11:20 Digital Id’s, CBDC’s

01:17:40 North Ireland



#Ireland #Palestine #Colonialism #Empire #Geopolitics #MediaNarratives #ConflictAnalysis #Postcolonial #History #Politics

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