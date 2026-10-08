In February 2003, Colin Powell held up a vial at the United Nations and told the world that Saddam Hussein was building biological weapons on wheels. The intelligence behind that claim came from a German service, and the man who ran that service is now sitting in a German jail cell. On 6 October, masked officers walked August Hanning, eighty years old, out of his house near Münster on suspicion of attempted treason and espionage.

I follow how a foreign enemy gets named before the evidence arrives, and this case pulls at me from two directions at once. There is what Hanning is accused of now, and there is what his service did to the United States in 2003. The two are joined by a single thread: an intelligence partnership that Americans are told keeps them safe, run by people who treat the state’s secrets as personal inventory.

What leaked

Among the roughly 2,000 classified files Hanning is accused of keeping at home were reports from foreign partner services. They covered Iran’s nuclear program and the Russian military, and some carried the secret markings of allied agencies. The Federal Intelligence Service, the BND, is one of the main channels through which American intelligence moves into and out of Europe. That makes the files a retired German spymaster is accused of trafficking, in part, Washington’s.

Hanning led the BND from 1998 to 2005 before moving to the Interior Ministry. Arrested alongside him in Bavaria was a man identified under German privacy rules only as Manfred D., once Hanning’s office manager and afterward chief of staff to a run of later BND presidents until this past March. Prosecutors say the two agreed in the spring of 2010 that Manfred D. would feed his former boss secret material for money, and that he did so until June 2022, handing over about 2,000 classified documents, many of them the briefings prepared for the weekly intelligence meeting at the Chancellery, where the heads of Germany’s security agencies trade assessments. Hanning was to profit from the material through the private consulting business he built after leaving the state. In at least one instance he used it to prepare an analysis for a foreign intelligence service, and he kept up a long exchange with a second foreign officer.

This is where the American stake sits, and German officials are not trying to soften it. A leak on this scale is treated inside the trade as an absolute catastrophe. A partner that shared its product with the BND now has to assume the product may have left the building, and the ordinary answer is to cut the supply. The United States is the largest of those partners. American intelligence reaches the BND, and flows back out of it, on the understanding that Berlin can hold it, and a former chief hoarding partner-service reports on a drive at home is that understanding coming apart. Inside the BND and allied services, the fear that secrets were leaking through Hanning had circulated for years without proof. The proof arrived by accident.

Caught by accident

German security officials call it a chance find. In September 2025 the Hamburg state criminal police searched Hanning’s home and offices for evidence in a case that had nothing to do with espionage, the abduction of the children of the steakhouse heiress Christina Block. Sorting the seized material, investigators came upon the storage device holding recent top-secret BND files that Hanning had no business possessing. The federal prosecutor took the case in May 2026.

The abduction trial is its own lurid business, and one strand of it reaches Hanning. The Hamburg prosecutor says a security firm called System 360, run by Hanning and a retired city police officer, had tried to seize the same children in 2022 and to smear their father with a planted drive of child-abuse images. Hanning denies it, and is reported to have accepted more than 100,000 euros for linking Block to a private Israeli intelligence company that carried out the job. A custody fight in Hamburg is what pulled the thread. The thread led to a man who had kept a career’s worth of state secrets within reach of a search warrant.

The man who fed Powell

Now the 2003 half. The story Powell told the Security Council came from one man. Rafid Ahmed Alwan, an Iraqi who turned up at a Munich refugee center in 1999, told German intelligence he knew about mobile biological-weapons laboratories in Iraq. The BND passed his reporting to the Americans in 2000 while refusing to certify it and declining to let the CIA near him. The one American who met him, a Defense Intelligence Agency officer, came away doubting him, and the German service doubted him too. In December 2002 a cable reached CIA Director George Tenet carrying a letter from Hanning, confirming that the BND would not permit direct American access to the source.

Powell built the biological half of his case for war on Alwan all the same, under the code name Curveball. The laboratories did not exist. The source was later written off as a fabricator, after the invasion, after the occupation, after the bodies. Deutsche Welle now calls the Hanning arrest the country’s biggest espionage scandal of the century, and the phrase tells you something about how short institutional memory runs. The costliest thing Hanning’s service ever did to the United States was in 2003, and no one went to jail for it. What strikes me is the symmetry. The partnership that fed Washington the mobile-lab story is the same one whose files a kidnapping warrant has now found on a retiree’s hard drive, and the official who signed the letter to Tenet is the man in the dock. The institution that was unreliable when it mattered most has not become more reliable. It has become a filing cabinet with a lock that a divorce case could pick.

The business of being a former spy

What Hanning did after government is where the case stops being about one man. Three months after leaving office he founded Hanning Consult, selling his knowledge and his contacts. Its clients included Kazakhstan, and its business reached into Russia and China. In 2019 he signed almost all of it over to his wife and three daughters, kept half a percent for himself, and went on representing the firm to federal agencies. He took the chair of Pluteos AG in Lucerne, which sold governments and companies geopolitical situation reports and fast risk alerts. He signed on with the British firm G3 as a senior adviser and then its regional head for Russia and the former Soviet republics, and he set up GSC4, a business-intelligence house working Russia, the former Soviet space, China, and the Arab world.

A whole market runs this way, on former officers selling the access and the standing the state gave them, and the United States runs the largest version of it. The firm named in the Block affair belongs to the same market. CGI Group is staffed by former Israeli intelligence officers and headed by Yaakov Peri, who ran Israel’s Shin Bet from 1988 to 1994, the man Israeli media and the Hamburg court placed at the other end of Hanning’s introduction. The pattern holds across the whole industry. When the buyer is a steakhouse heiress and the product is a team of operatives, the trade is called private security. When the buyer is a foreign government and the product is a classified assessment, the same trade is called treason. The transaction underneath is one and the same, a former official turning the privileges of his old office into private income, and nothing in the industry’s own logic tells you where the line falls.

Who bought it, and who gains from the question

Which government bought Hanning’s assessment is the question the coverage answered before the prosecutors did, and this is the part I would ask readers to slow down on. The prosecutor’s office has named no country. It says Hanning kept active contact with two foreign services, both unnamed, and the reporters who broke the story add that the analysis was not for Russia. Der Spiegel, citing unnamed sources, reported the recipient was an Azerbaijani intelligence operative, and the public corroboration is a seat Hanning held on the board of a German-Azerbaijani lobby group. Azerbaijan rejects it as a “smear campaign.” Correctiv’s reporting points instead to the Russia and China ties in his consulting books, officials told the Financial Times the case had no Russian dimension, and Germany’s own government spokesman said the allegations, for now, remain allegations. That is four different signals pointing in four different directions, and a named country already running through the headlines.

The emergency is useful to someone. The BND is in the middle of the largest expansion of its powers in its history, reaching toward sabotage and a revived counterespionage arm, and its current president spent the days around the arrest warning of a coming armed clash with Russia. A scandal that exposes how little the secret state can hold becomes, in the retelling, the case for giving it more secrecy and more confrontation, with Washington expected to match each step. German lawmakers found the right words while missing the door they stood in. The lobbying of former officials, said the Green parliamentarian Konstantin von Notz, is “a gateway for hostile intelligence services.” The Christian Democrat Roderich Kiesewetter called for tighter vetting. The oversight chair, Marc Henrichmann, warned that anyone who allied with the enemies of German democracy would be found out. Hanning was found out because a custody warrant met a hard drive.

Consider Sharing to spread the News. Share

The lesson I take

Hanning remains in custody, his claim that he is being prosecuted unfairly set against the files on the drive. The scandal points somewhere other than Baku or Moscow. The intelligence partnership sold to the public as the thing that keeps them safe is the same one that sold them the Iraq War, and it cannot keep its own files out of a consultant’s house. The weeks ahead will be spent arguing for more of it, more money, more reach, more enemies to point at. The gateway von Notz described is one his own government licensed, in the registered companies trading on a former president’s access and on the secrets a serving officer carried out to him. The industry that gave a retired spymaster something to sell will not be in the dock beside him. That is the part worth staying angry about, long after the question of which flag he was working for has stopped mattering.