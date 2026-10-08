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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
Oct 8Edited

Untold in this story is: actually the yanks spy on Germany.

Snowden revealed that over a decade ago, and it's sordit. Even the German prime minister, the yansk are spying on:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/denmark-helped-us-spy-on-angela-merkel-and-european-allies-report

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-24690055

Bear in mind, doing that involves getting both German and other European spy agencies to do the spying ON European political leaders!

Moreover, the foreign spy agency this man was supposedly collaborating with is not yet named. And I'm willing to bet it is the israeli Mossad:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jul/20/germany-christina-block-gerhard-delling-court-hamburg

".....For over half a century Block House has ranked as one of the most recognised restaurant chains on the German high street – a collection of family-friendly steakhouses whose staples include the “classic Block burger” and filet mignon.

But for months the Hamburg-based chain has been making headlines for an altogether different reason: a bitter and extraordinary custody battle between the heiress to the family business, Christina Block, and her ex-husband over the youngest two of their four children.

Among those accused of being involved are Israeli spies, as well as the former head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service.....

....Among several alleged accomplices are August Hanning, a former head of Germany’s federal intelligence service, the BND, who according to prosecutors forged the initial contact between Block and the Israeli spy firm believed to have carried out the abduction. Hanning, who has spoken in public in defence of Block, denies any involvement in the abduction....."

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Annabel R's avatar
Annabel R
Oct 8

Wow, there's a lot of found for thought in this saga ...

My understanding is that the Iraq war was for the benefit of Israel's expansionist plans coupled with revenge on Saddam for rewarding the families of suicide bombers - if so - then this guy was used from the start .... How was he corrupted?

I had to read it a couple of times - it seems lucky that the BND is being undermined just when the sales pitch is on re Russia.

Really, really interesting, thank you so much for what you're doing

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