Pete Hegseth arrived at a Senate hearing in January 2025 carrying a reputation as America’s most conspicuously tattooed defense secretary nominee. On his right pectoral: a constellation of Jerusalem crosses, associated with the medieval Crusades by historians. On his bicep: the words Deus Vult — Latin for “God wills it,” the battle cry of the First Crusade. Below that, added later: the Arabic word kafir, meaning “infidel.” The man now prosecuting a war against Iran had spent years decorating his body with the symbolic vocabulary of a medieval holy war against Islam. None of his Senate interrogators thought this worth sustained examination.

Now, with U.S. bombs falling on Tehran and American soldiers dying in the region, the question those senators declined to ask has reasserted itself with force. Hegseth has publicly declared the U.S. is winning the Iran campaign “decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.” Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters the current conflict is, in his view, “a religious war” that will shape the Middle East for a thousand years. The administration has long characterized Iran as a state governed by dangerous religious zealots whose theology drives their foreign policy — the classic definition of a theocracy, the classic threat to Western democratic values. The question the administration has not answered, and which the evidence now insists we put to them directly, is this: what do you call it when the same dynamic operates in Washington?

The Military’s Holy War

The complaint reached the Military Religious Freedom Foundation in late February, filed by a non-commissioned officer from a unit on alert for deployment to Iran. The substance was not ambiguous. The officer reported that a commander had told his unit that President Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” This was not, it turned out, an isolated incident. The MRFF, which counts roughly ninety-five percent of its members as Christians, received over 200 complaints from more than fifty military installations, each reporting variations on the same theme: commanders framing the Iran conflict in the language of biblical prophecy and Christian end-times theology.

More than two dozen Democratic members of Congress have since asked the Pentagon’s inspector general to open a formal investigation. Their letter requested an assessment of whether Hegseth’s religious rhetoric had “metastasized into segments of the military chain of command in ways that contravene constitutional protections, departmental rules and standards, or professional military norms.” The Department of Defense, asked by Rolling Stone for a direct response to the MRFF complaints, directed reporters to videos of Hegseth speaking about the conflict — a non-answer that functions, in the Hegseth era, as the standard reply to uncomfortable questions.

The constitutional issue here is not subtle. The First Amendment prohibits any religious test for public office. The Uniform Code of Military Justice and the DoD’s own regulations require religious neutrality in command. Service members swear an oath to the Constitution, not to any scripture or prophecy. When commanders tell troops they are instruments of a divine plan — that their president has been anointed by God to trigger the apocalypse — they are not merely being theologically eccentric. They are violating the foundational terms of military service in a constitutional republic.

This did not emerge from nowhere. Hegseth has presided over a cultural transformation at the Pentagon since taking office: monthly Christian prayer services in the Pentagon auditorium, the Lord’s Prayer recited in front of active-duty troops, and — in February 2026 — an invitation to Pastor Doug Wilson to preach at a Pentagon worship service broadcast live on the department’s internal TV network. Wilson is Hegseth’s personal pastor and the founder of a church network whose stated positions include that homosexuality should be a crime, that women should not be permitted to vote, and that Southern slaveholders were “on firm scriptural ground.” Hegseth thanked Wilson from the stage: “Thank you for your leadership, your mentorship, the truth you’ve told, the willingness to be bold.” Days later, at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, Hegseth closed his keynote by declaring “Christ is king” — a phrase the audience chanted back at him in unison. Military contractors and service members, meanwhile, have told reporters they fear that declining to attend the voluntary prayer services carries professional consequences — that the Pentagon’s hierarchical structure transforms “optional” attendance into something closer to mandatory. In his 2020 book American Crusade, Hegseth wrote approvingly that people who enjoy the benefits of Western civilization should thank a Crusader, and declared that sometimes, voting is not enough — that Christians may have to fight as their counterparts did “one thousand years ago.” An internal report from his time running the nonprofit Concerned Veterans for America documented a 2015 episode in which he repeatedly chanted “Kill all Muslims!” in what a colleague described as a drunk and violent manner. His lawyer called the claim “outlandish.” The tattoos are still there.

Prayer in the Oval

On March 5, 2026, as Operation Epic Fury entered its second week and American casualties mounted, evangelical leaders gathered in the Oval Office around the president. The event was organized by Paula White-Cain, who heads the White House Faith Office — a position Trump re-created for her on the day of the National Prayer Breakfast in February 2025. The group included Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church Dallas, Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, Gary Bauer of the Family Research Council, and Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, who prayed that God had “assigned, appointed, and anointed” Trump “for such a time as this.” A Texas state legislator present posted that it was an honor to pray over the president as faith leaders committed to bring “Revival & Reformation to America.”

White-Cain is a televangelist and prosperity gospel preacher, and a central figure in the New Apostolic Reformation — a movement that most Americans have not heard of but that has exercised outsized political influence over the Republican Party for more than a decade. The NAR operates through a loose network of self-appointed apostles and prophets who claim direct revelatory communication from God and who frame their political activity as spiritual warfare against demonic principalities. Matthew Taylor, a senior scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies and author of a recent book on the movement, has argued that the NAR was a driving organizational force behind January 6, 2021 — that the attempt to overturn the election was, for many of its participants, not merely a political act but a spiritually mandated one.

The theological architecture beneath these prayer services is specific. The NAR’s most politically significant teaching is the Seven Mountain Mandate — the doctrine, codified since the 1970s and radicalized in subsequent decades, that Christians are called to seize dominion over seven spheres of society: government, military, education, media, arts, business, and family. The movement’s apostles do not speak of “influencing” these institutions. They speak of taking them. Dutch Sheets, an NAR apostle with documented White House access, has declared that the United States holds a covenant with God to be “a purveyor of the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the Earth,” and after the 2020 election told followers it was “God’s will for Trump to win.” Lance Wallnau, who attended some of the earliest Trump Tower meetings between Trump and evangelical leaders in 2015, prophesied that Trump had been raised up to reclaim the “mountain” of government from demonic control. These are not fringe voices operating outside the administration. They are guests in the building.

A 2024 survey found that 55 percent of American evangelicals endorsed the core claims of the Seven Mountain Mandate — a dramatic increase from 30 percent just a year earlier. A theology that explicitly calls for the Christian capture of the “mountain” of government and the military is now the majority position among a constituency that provides the administration its most reliable political base.

Is Trump Actually a Believer?

There is a version of the story in which all of this is sincere — in which the president is a genuinely transformed man, his faith deepened by years of proximity to White-Cain and the prophets who have anointed him, his religiosity as authentic as the Bible he sells. There is another version, more difficult to dismiss, in which the faith is largely performance — a set of rituals that consolidate a base, provide ideological cover for military action, and grant the president an aura of divine sanction that no secular argument could supply.

The pre-2015 record is relevant here. Trump was, for most of his adult life, not anyone’s idea of a devout Christian. His own church of decades, Marble Collegiate in Manhattan, stated in a 2015 press release that he was “not an active member.” His biographers, nearly without exception, have described him as someone for whom religion was cultural rather than spiritually substantive. Timothy O’Brien wrote that Trump “has never been a spiritually or religiously serious person.” When pollster Frank Luntz asked him at a 2015 Iowa summit whether he had ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump replied in terms that would be disqualifying for most evangelical congregations: “I don’t bring God into that picture.” A few months later, addressing evangelicals at Liberty University, he referred to the Second Book of Corinthians as “Two Corinthians” — a stumble so basic it suggested not unfamiliarity with a single verse but with the organizational structure of the New Testament itself.

A 2017 survey found that 63 percent of Americans did not believe Trump was religious. Even White-Cain, his closest spiritual confidante, reportedly acknowledged it would be “futile” and “staged” for Trump to discuss his faith in public. Yet by 2020, Trump was selling Bibles, framing his campaigns explicitly as spiritual battles, and signing executive orders against “anti-Christian discrimination.” The transformation tracked, with almost mechanical precision, the political utility of evangelical support.

Political scientists and theologians who have studied the relationship have reached conclusions that cluster around a particular interpretation. The president functions, in this reading, less as a sincere believer than as what the NAR itself calls a “Cyrus king” — a secular instrument through whom God works despite the vessel’s personal failings. This framing is theologically convenient for everyone involved. It allows evangelical leaders to support a thrice-married casino mogul without theological embarrassment, because his impiety is beside the point — he is anointed, not saved. It allows Trump to perform faith without demanding anything of himself spiritually. And it allows the whole arrangement to be packaged, for domestic and international consumption, as a story about Christian civilization defending itself against its enemies.

The Mirror

Stand back from the three elements now visible — a defense secretary with Crusader tattoos presiding over a war against a Muslim-majority nation, military commanders telling their troops the conflict fulfills biblical prophecy, and a White House that holds regular prayer ceremonies with apostles who preach that Christians must conquer the government “mountain” — and a picture assembles itself that deserves examination on its own terms, without partisan distortion in either direction. To that picture add one further detail: Mike Huckabee, a former Baptist minister and self-proclaimed Christian Zionist, serves as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, and has publicly argued that Israel holds a biblical right to control most of the Middle East.

The United States has long justified military action partly on the grounds that it defends a rules-based international order against states that allow religious ideology to override rational governance. Iran has been the canonical example of that argument for forty years. The accusation is not without foundation. But the argument has force only insofar as the country making it can plausibly claim that its own military and government operate on different premises — secular, constitutional, bound by law rather than prophecy.

That claim is harder to sustain when over 200 service members file complaints that their commanders have told them the war is God’s plan. It is harder still when the Pentagon’s auditorium hosts Christian prayer services and the Secretary of Defense has a tattoo on his chest advertising his sympathy for medieval crusading. It does not require moral equivalence — Iran’s regime has committed documented atrocities against its own people — to notice that the theological vocabulary now circulating inside the American military is structurally identical to the vocabulary Washington has historically used to describe the threat posed by theocratic governance elsewhere.

The founders understood this problem. They had watched religious wars tear Europe apart for a century and a half before they sat down to write the Constitution. The prohibition on religious tests for office, the establishment clause, the consistent insistence in early American political thought that faith was a private matter — these were not incidental features of the founding design. They were its load-bearing walls.

Whether those walls are holding is, at the moment, an open question. The inspector general has been asked to investigate. The complaints have been filed. The tattoos are documented. The prayer sessions are photographed. What the country decides to do with that evidence will say something durable about what kind of republic it has chosen to remain.

