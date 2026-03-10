Thomas Karat’s Substack

Moebius Infinity
10h

Should religious nutters even be in politics?

Somehow it is always the religious who team up for war and then not start thst war in their own name or in name of the bankers, but in the name of the illustrus no-body who they name god.

Then on the bankers money they printed 'in god we trust'

Sure! Buy stock in the MIC. Start war in the name of god. And YES in god they trust...

These MOFO's are killing us in the name of MONEY.

Jan Van C
3h

I find this Christian Crusader mentality quite upsetting, scary in fact. It reminds me of a cult, with memories of the Branch Davidians in 1993 Waco. But, apparently, Christian Zionism has firmly taken root in Washington and is unabashedly and indiscriminately used to justify brutal actions against Muslims and even immigrants in general. God is on our side, they claim. I wonder what the Pope has to say about this, or was his ticket at the last Conclave bought and paid for in support of the Greater US Middle East Crusade? Yes, finally they got their first American Pope. If I've learned anything about geopolitics, it is that nothing is coincidence. Everything was planned and documented at some stage. The DoD was rebranded to DoW with something nefarious in mind and it isn't peace as much as militaristic dominance.

