At 6:49 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 23, 2026, the oil futures market was doing what it always does on a sleepy pre-dawn Monday morning: almost nothing. The thin volume of contracts changing hands ticked along in the background hum of algorithmic noise and overnight hedging. There was no Federal Reserve speech on the calendar, no economic data release imminent, no obvious catalyst to move markets.

Then, 27 seconds before the clock struck 6:50, something extraordinary happened.

Roughly 6,200 Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures contracts changed hands in a single minute — a torrent of selling with a notional value of approximately $580 million, according to the Financial Times’ analysis of Bloomberg data. The average trading level for that same time window over the previous five trading sessions had been about 700 contracts, Bloomberg News reported. This was not a gradual shift. It was a single, concentrated, enormous bet — placed in near-total silence, with no public catalyst to explain it.

Simultaneously, a similar increase in activity was observed in S&P 500 futures, with about 6,000 contracts traded, representing more than $2 billion in notional value — a sharp spike against an otherwise quiet premarket session. Again: no news. No data. No speeches. Just an explosive, perfectly timed mirror trade — sell oil, buy stocks — that would only make sense if you knew, with certainty, that the geopolitical outlook was about to improve drastically in a matter of minutes.

At 7:05 a.m., sixteen minutes after that volcanic eruption of trading, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. The United States, he claimed, had been engaged in “productive conversations” with Iran about ending the war. He was halting his planned strikes on Iranian power plants. S&P 500 futures soared more than 2.5% before the opening bell. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped nearly 6%. The Dow surged more than 1,000 points. Whoever made those trades at 6:49 a.m. had just pocketed a fortune.

An unnamed trader at a major hedge fund told the Financial Times that this was “really abnormal”. “It’s Monday morning, there’s no important data today, there aren’t any Fed speakers you’d want to front-run. It’s an unusually large trade for a day with no event risk,” the trader said.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut responded to the reports by asking: “Who was it? Trump? A family member?”“This is corruption,” the senator wrote. “Mind-blowing corruption.”

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The Anatomy of a Suspicious Trade

To understand the magnitude of what apparently occurred on March 23, it helps to understand how futures markets work — and how someone with inside knowledge can exploit them with devastating efficiency.

Oil futures are contracts to buy or sell crude oil at a set price at a future date. As Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman explained in an interview following his widely read Substack column: “You could sell a bunch of oil futures at 6:30 in the morning. Let’s say that the price was $98 a barrel. And you could actually sell oil futures you don’t have — you could basically just borrow them and then buy them back at 7:07 after Trump has made his announcement for $90 a barrel. You’re basically arbitraging between the price just before and the price just after.”¹

On the stock side, the logic runs in reverse. If you know oil prices are about to fall and geopolitical tensions are about to ease, stocks will rally. So you buy S&P 500 futures and sell after the announcement.

Combined, the oil and stock futures trades represented well over a billion dollars in notional value. The entire operation was executed in a window of roughly one minute, in a market where virtually nothing else was happening.

The circumstantial evidence is, as Krugman told NPR, “not really ambiguous.” There was nothing else happening. No news, no public information, no scheduled events. The trades were not part of a gradual trend. “If we’d seen a gradual sale of oil futures over the course of a day or two, then that would’ve been a plausible explanation,” Krugman told NPR. Instead, “it is actually just a large slug of money, basically all at once and just 15 minutes before the big announcement.”¹

Stephen Piepgrass, a partner specializing in futures trading at the law firm Troutman Pepper Locke, told CBS News that the volume spike was “certainly enough to raise eyebrows, and I think to launch an investigation.” Ben Schiffrin, director of securities policy at Better Markets, called the timing “suspicious.” Craig Holman of Public Citizen was more direct: “It is very difficult to believe these bettors would place that amount of money, moments before an official announcement that would impact oil prices, based on simple chance.”

Not an Isolated Incident

What makes March 23 so alarming is not just the scale of the trades themselves but the fact that they fit a now-unmistakable pattern. As Axios reported, “mysterious trading patterns” have followed Trump into war. Each time this administration makes a consequential decision, an “epidemic of suspicious trading” materializes just before the public learns of it.

The trail begins in Venezuela. On the weekend of January 3, 2026, U.S. Special Forces conducted a surprise raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The operation was closely held. Yet on Polymarket, an anonymous account created just days earlier — on December 27 — had placed a $32,000 wager that Maduro would be out of power by January 31. The odds at the time stood at roughly six percent. When Maduro was captured, the account cashed out $436,759 in profit. Two other accounts made similar bets, bringing the combined profit to more than $630,000.

The account had been created exclusively to make Maduro-related bets, and Polymarket listed the odds of his ouster as low as 5.5%. Crypto analysts at Chainalysis traced the funds being withdrawn through U.S. exchanges, suggesting the bettor was not even attempting to conceal their identity. As Dennis Kelleher of Better Markets told CBS News, the bet “has all the hallmarks of a trade based on inside information.”

Then came the Iran war. On the Friday before U.S.-Israeli strikes began, more than 150 Polymarket accounts placed hundreds of bets predicting American military action. An anonymous user trading under the handle “Magamyman” netted more than $553,000 on a bet related to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, placing the wager just moments before an Israeli airstrike killed him. On Polymarket alone, half a billion dollars was traded on the timing of U.S. military operations in Iran.

Even the seemingly trivial has been gamed. On January 7, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt concluded her daily briefing at approximately 64 minutes and 30 seconds — just shy of the 65-minute mark that Kalshi had set as a betting threshold. When the market showed a 98% probability that the briefing would exceed 65 minutes, traders who bet against the outcome saw returns of up to 50x within seconds. While the total volume was small — just $3,400 — the incident was revealing.

But Krugman was emphatic in his interview that the prediction markets were a distraction from the real scandal. “There are enormously bigger opportunities for malfeasance in conventional markets and futures markets,” he said. “All financial markets are bets on the future, and somebody who knows the future a little bit can make a lot of money.”¹ The Polymarket bets were, in his words, “penny ante malfeasance” compared with what went down in futures markets on March 23.¹

More Than Insider Trading: The Case for Treason

When officers of a corporation trade on confidential financial information, it is insider trading. It is illegal. People go to prison for it. As Salon noted, Martha Stewart spent five months behind bars for lying about a tip that saved her roughly $45,000. The amount at stake on March 23 was roughly thirteen thousand times larger.

Krugman, in both his Substack column and his subsequent interview, argued that what happened transcends insider trading. He used a word that few public intellectuals deploy lightly: treason.

His argument rests on three pillars.

First, the nature of the information. This was not corporate earnings. This was information about whether the United States was going to bomb civilian power plants in a foreign country or stand down. “There is hardly anything that is more sensitive, protected by any normal notion of what is essentially treason or not, as national security information of the kind that we’re going to call off a bombing mission 15 minutes from now,” Krugman said.¹

Second, the trades themselves constitute a form of intelligence disclosure. Any adversary monitoring financial markets — and Krugman was unequivocal that they are — could infer from the trading exactly what was about to happen. “If CNBC and the Financial Times are watching these things,” Krugman wrote, “how can you imagine that the Russians and the Saudis and the Chinese aren’t watching it?” The trades did not merely exploit classified information; they broadcast it.¹ As he explained in his interview, a large financial transaction in the midst of a military standoff, betting that tensions are about to ease, “is clearly signaling that Trump is going to de-escalate in a few minutes.”¹

Third, the moral distance between trading on national secrets and selling them is vanishingly thin. “Somebody’s willing to place a $580 million bet in the futures market on the basis of national security,” Krugman said. “How different is that from just plain selling that information to a foreign power?”¹

Krugman’s educated guess is that the trade was not placed by a White House insider directly. “My guess is this was somebody close to the White House selling the information to some large financial operator to make the trade.”¹ If true, this would represent not just insider trading but a commercial transaction in classified intelligence.

The Watchdogs That Won’t Watch

The agency charged with policing futures markets is the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Under the Biden administration, the CFTC had fined Polymarket $1.4 million in 2022 for operating as an unregistered commodities market and banned the company from U.S. operations. It went to court to try to stop Kalshi from accepting bets on political events.

When Trump took office, the CFTC dropped its efforts against both platforms. Its appointed chairman, Mike Selig, is an enthusiast of prediction markets. When asked by Rolling Stone whether it intended to investigate the March 23 trades, the CFTC declined to comment. At the SEC, enforcement dropped to record lows under Trump’s first term and plunged again when he returned to office.

Meanwhile, ProPublica reported that more than a dozen high-ranking executive branch officials and congressional aides made well-timed stock trades since Trump took office, most of them selling before the market plunged amid tariff fears. Attorney General Pam Bondi sold between $1 million and $5 million in Trump Media stock on April 2, 2025 — the same day Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sold stock in nearly three dozen companies two days before Trump announced reciprocal tariffs. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene purchased up to $750,000 in Treasury bonds before the tariff announcement, then bought hundreds of thousands in Apple and Amazon stock while markets were still crashing — and profited handsomely when Trump reversed course.

The White House has offered a familiar mix of deflection and outrage. Spokesman Kush Desai called the implication that officials were trading on insider knowledge “baseless and irresponsible reporting.” White House counsel David Warrington insisted that “President Trump performs his constitutional duties in an ethically sound manner.”

These denials would be more persuasive if they were accompanied by an investigation. They are not.

The Wider Ecosystem of Corruption

The March 23 trades did not materialize in a vacuum. They emerged from an administration that has transformed the presidency into a profit center on a scale without historical precedent.

The Wall Street Journal reported that ventures launched by the Trump family since the election had generated at least $4 billion in proceeds and paper wealth. Forbes calculated that Trump’s net worth rose from $4.3 billion to $7.3 billion since the election. The Trump Organization’s revenue increased 17-fold in the first half of 2025. Crypto now represents more than 20% of the family’s $7.2 billion fortune.

The family’s cryptocurrency operations have been staggeringly lucrative. The $TRUMP meme coin launched days before inauguration, with the family and its partners collecting an estimated $320 million in trading fees alone. The family crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, was co-founded by Zach Witkoff — the son of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy. A $2 billion infusion into World Liberty from the government of Abu Dhabi came shortly before the administration approved a plan to export advanced AI chips to the UAE despite national security concerns. At a private gala for top meme coin holders, attendees who had spent roughly $2 million each were rewarded with a dinner with the president and a VIP tour of the White House.

And then there is Jared Kushner.

Trump’s son-in-law, who carries no official government title but serves as a de facto special envoy leading negotiations on Iran, has been simultaneously raising billions for his private equity firm. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was the founding investor in Kushner’s Affinity Partners, committing $2 billion — overruling the fund’s own investment advisers in the process. According to a congressional investigation by the Democratic staff of the Senate Finance Committee and House Oversight Committee, Kushner has collected more than $110 million from Saudi Arabia in management fees “for investment management services that have reaped little to no return.”

Now, in the middle of a war that directly serves Saudi strategic interests — MBS has reportedly pressed for attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure and urged Trump to consider putting troops on the ground — Kushner is seeking to raise $5 billion from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. His firm has already met with PIF to discuss the additional investment. Senator Elizabeth Warren summarized the situation: “In the middle of a war with Iran, our ‘Peace Envoy’ is in the Middle East trying to raise $5 billion for his private equity firm.” A Democratic investigation found that Kushner “is simultaneously being paid millions of dollars by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies while leading diplomatic negotiations with Iran and Russia.”

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Iran no longer wants to negotiate with Kushner or Witkoff, and has asked instead for Vice President JD Vance. Witnesses at the Geneva negotiations reported that neither Kushner nor Witkoff brought nuclear experts or technical specialists, departing from basic diplomatic standards.

The conflicts of interest extend across the Trump family. The Trump sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have invested in drone companies competing for Pentagon contracts in the same wars their father is prosecuting. Donald Trump Jr. serves as an investor and unpaid adviser to Polymarket and a paid adviser to Kalshi — the very platforms where suspected insider trading on his father’s military decisions has occurred. The Saudi government financed a $7 billion development deal with the Trump Organization, building a Trump-branded hotel and golf course as part of a mega-project funded entirely by PIF. Over two terms, Trump has granted clemency to more than 70 donors and allies convicted of fraud.

When Trump was asked by the New York Times why he didn’t divest from his business interests this time around, his answer was startling: “I found out nobody cared.”

As Krugman observed in his interview, this is the kind of presidential self-enrichment that Americans used to “kind of ridicule Latin American polities” for. “Presidents would always come out of office immensely richer than they came in, and that doesn’t happen in America — except now it does.”¹

The War Itself: Policy or Market Play?

Perhaps the most disturbing question is whether the financial opportunities created by Trump’s war on Iran are not merely a side effect of erratic policymaking, but a feature of it.

On the Saturday before the March 23 trades, Trump had posted an ultimatum demanding Iran “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or the United States would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants. The threat sent markets reeling. Then, 48 hours later, he backed down. The justification — that productive conversations were taking place — was immediately denied by Tehran. Iran’s parliament speaker called the claim “fake news” used to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to rationalize the cycle: “sometimes you have to escalate to de-escalate,” he told Meet the Press. But the pattern is impossible to ignore: a maximally provocative threat, followed by a dramatic reversal, with a window of time in between that is, for anyone with advance knowledge, an invitation to make an obscene amount of money.

Krugman raised exactly this concern in his Substack column: “Are decisions about war and peace in part serving the cause of market manipulation rather than the national interest? If you dismiss this as unthinkable, you just haven’t been paying attention.”

What Happens Next

For now, the identities of the March 23 traders remain unknown. But the paper trail exists. As Krugman noted in his interview, “at some level, these orders have to be placed with somebody” — and with subpoena power, “there would be a pretty clear trail.”¹

More than forty Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, sent letters on March 29 to the CFTC and the Office of Government Ethics demanding they issue guidance reminding federal employees that insider trading is illegal. The letter cited suspicious trades related to military actions in Venezuela and Iran, the length of White House press conferences, and the firing of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Legislation has been introduced: the BETS OFF Actfrom Senator Murphy and Representative Casar, and the Public Integrity in Financial Prediction Markets Act from Representative Ritchie Torres, backed by 30 Democrats. Senator Andy Kim demanded immediate investigations: “We need immediate investigations into these trades. If they used insider information, they need to be held accountable.”

In the most recent development, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York met with Polymarket officials over possible illegal insider trades. Polymarket has since implemented its first actual insider trading rules for its global site. Previously, insider trading — even based on classified military intelligence — was not specifically prohibited under the platform’s rules.

Democrats, favored to win back the House in the November midterms, are already laying the groundwork for full investigations. If they succeed, the March 23 trades will be among the first orders of business.

The question is whether the trail will still be warm. As Krugman acknowledged, “it’s possible” that evidence could degrade. But he suspects the traders were not trying hard to hide. “Given that the people who place these trades almost certainly have to have reckoned on the possibility that they would be found out,” he said, “they’re just operating on the presumption that they will never be held accountable.”¹

That presumption may yet prove correct. Under this regime, there is no functioning watchdog willing to investigate crimes committed in the service of power. The CFTC has been defanged. The SEC has retreated. The FBI answers to Kash Patel. The Justice Department answers to Pam Bondi.

But the trades exist. The records exist. The brokers know. And at some point — perhaps in nine months, perhaps in four years — someone with subpoena power will come looking.

Until then, we are left with an administration that wages war and makes peace according to no discernible strategic logic, while a select few appear to turn every gyration into a payday. We are left with a president’s son-in-law negotiating the end of a conflict with countries that are simultaneously financing his personal fortune. We are left with a family that has generated billions of dollars in wealth from the presidency while dismantling every institution designed to prevent exactly that.

And we are left with one minute of furious trading on a quiet Monday morning — $580 million in oil, $2 billion in stocks — that somebody, somewhere, thought they could get away with.

As Krugman wrote: “You can’t trust a corrupt government to protect national security. And our government is now utterly corrupt.”

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO.