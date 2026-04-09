Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
10h

Thanks for exposing the clowns Thomas!

More more more!

Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
12hEdited

Unfortunately this has not happened in isolation and is in fact part of a long running trend of corruption in the world's biggest country and self-styled leading liberal democracy.

Such act have been preceeded by equally egregious ones such as the president's wife getting paid huge sums of money for a movie no one would ever see, the president's businesses getting contracts and orders by people seeking favourable decisions from the president, and the president receiving a giant bribe no one coud hide - a 747-sized bribe. Worse yet the remaking of colonial history by creating a personal “Board of Peace” in which he lays claim to petson ownership of Gaza itself!

Is it about this administration? No. Still no one can explain who "the big guy" was, or what exactly qualified Hunter Biden to be on the board of a major company in Ukraine, where he does not speak the language, had no insights, nothing, but where the person paying him was in position to get favourable policy decisions that have since sent hundreds of billions or dollars to Ukraine and entrenched the person who hired him.

No one can explain what exactly was the attraction of the Clinton Globsl “foundation” that sent hubdreds of millions into it.

This trade is merely but one more dot in a long trail of doo-doo, which the entire American society tolerates and even glorifies, and has done so for a long time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture