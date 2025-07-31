How America is Preparing for War with China - with fmr. Foreign Minister of Malta Evarist Bartolo

⚠️ Evarist Bartolo — veteran Maltese diplomat, educator, and former Foreign Minister — joins us for a rare, wide-ranging conversation on global power, quiet diplomacy, and the unique position of small states in a world dominated by giants.



From his front-row seat in Malta’s complex balancing act between NATO, the EU, and constitutional neutrality, Bartolo shares grounded insights on what it takes to practice diplomacy without coercion. He reflects on the changing face of global alliances, the risks of military bloc politics, and what Europe has forgotten about peace.



💬 "You don’t need a big stick to speak with clarity—just the courage to stand firm in a storm."



This isn’t just about China. It’s about the kind of political voice we rarely hear anymore—one shaped not by spectacle or status, but by experience, humility, and the long game of history.



📌 Links Mentioned in the interview:



👉 Website Evarist Bartolo: https://evaristbartolo.mt/



👉 Inside Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for War with China:

https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for



👉 How Trump Prepares America For War With China:

https://youtu.be/wD0CsFz5LCQ



👉 Cognitive warfare:

https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare?r=1fs9b



👉 Media Manipulation, Big Tech Censorship, and the Pentagon’s War on Public Opinion:

https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ



👉 The Day Israel attacked America:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america



👉 The Coming War: Is Europe Sleepwalking into Global Chaos: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI



Ivan Katchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls

Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

Glenn Diesen: https://youtu.be/d-QXdozeW04

US Ambasador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:50 Who is Evarist Bartolo

08:00 The coming war with China

13:45 A century of humiliation

22:00 Western decline

25:25 14 dwarfs and on Giant

36:30 The fall of the rules based order

48:55 How Trump prepares America for war with China

01:01:10 War in the Baltics

01:03:10 USS Liberty and other false flag operations

01:07:15 WW3 has already begun

01:13:40 The Popes permission to kill

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.