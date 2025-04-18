They don’t say his name out loud anymore.

Not in public, anyway. Not in the Knesset, where his disciples sit behind polished microphones. Not in synagogues in Long Island or Petah Tikva, where the money still flows. But his picture hangs in private homes. His slogans pass between teenagers in WhatsApp groups. His ghost, if not his name, is everywhere.

Meir Kahane was shot and killed in 1990. But the funeral never ended. What should have been a moment of reckoning became a relay. The men who lowered his casket into the dirt picked up the torch he left behind. They wear suits now. They smile for the camera. They call themselves ministers.

But the ideology is unchanged. The playbook is the same. And the rot that fed Kahane’s rise has long since broken the surface.

The Man Who Lied Himself into Power

Kahane was not a mystic or a madman. He was a technician, a technician of violence, of manipulation, of public fear.

In 1966, he was living two lives. One as a father, husband, and Orthodox Rabbi in Queens. The other as “Michael King,” a self-described war correspondent and expert in counterterrorism, wooing a 21-year-old Irish-Catholic woman named Gloria D’Argenio.

She believed him. She fell in love. She became pregnant. He abandoned her.

She jumped from the Queensboro Bridge. That was one baby that would never see the world.

Kahane responded by inventing a new lie: that she was his cancer-stricken secretary, and that her grieving family had created a memorial fund in her honor. He called it the Estelle Donna Evans Foundation.

He used it to raise money for the Jewish Defense League, which he would soon found. Money extracted from fiction, used for weapons.

When The New York Times exposed the fraud, Kahane admitted to the affair. Then he begged the editors not to print the full truth. They obliged, but the truth came out anyway. But it didn’t matter.

The death of one woman had already given birth to a movement.

The Useful Extremist

Before he was a terrorist, Kahane was an asset. The FBI paid him in the 1960s to infiltrate the far-right John Birch Society and various communist cells. He spied on Jewish activists protesting the Vietnam War. He filed reports, wore wires, and took notes.

But he also watched. He watched how white supremacists organized, how fear was weaponized, how language could be sharpened into a blade. He absorbed it all.

Then he applied it.

The Jewish Defense League wasn’t a community watch group. It was a provocation machine. Its slogan—“Every Jew a .22”—wasn’t about protection. It was a declaration of unilateral aggression.

The JDL bombed Soviet targets, harassed Black leaders, intimidated liberal rabbis, and torched offices of groups they saw as insufficiently militant. Kahane cultivated the image of the Jewish street-fighter. The one who would strike back while others debated ethics.

He insisted he had nothing to do with the bombings. But his followers kept ending up in handcuffs. Or coffins. Or both.

Who Paid for the Fire?

The checks were real. They came from dentists in Brooklyn, businessmen in Johannesburg, and names far better known.

Reuben Mattus, founder of Häagen-Dazs, was one of his early financial backers. So were the people who ran kosher delis, summer camps, youth programs. Some knew exactly what they were funding. Others chose not to look too closely.

Kahane was a master fundraiser. He created nonprofits that existed only on paper. One week, it was for Jewish youth. The next, for Soviet refuseniks. Always, it led back to him.

The IRS investigated. Donors were audited. One internal memo flagged purchases of plane tickets, luxury hotels, and unexplained international transfers. It didn’t slow him down.

People weren’t paying for services. They were paying for rage.

The Prophet of Ethnic Expulsion

In 1971, Kahane moved to Israel. He was dismissed by the political class as a crank. But he understood something they didn’t: fear spreads faster than reason.

By 1984, he had secured a seat in the Knesset. His platform was explicit: revoke the citizenship of Arabs, ban intermarriage, impose halakhic rule.

He said the word “transfer” with a smile.

Other parties walked out when he spoke. Journalists refused to interview him. But the crowds grew.

In 1988, the Supreme Court banned his party for inciting racism. He declared it a badge of honor.

Two years later, he was shot dead in a hotel ballroom in New York.

The headlines ran for a week. Then they stopped.

The movement did not.

The Resurrection

Kahane’s death was, in strategic terms, perfect.

He didn’t fade. He didn’t implode. He didn’t lose an election or die an irrelevant old man. He was shot in public, in the heart of the empire he once infiltrated, by a Muslim immigrant with a gun. It was the ending he would have scripted for himself.

His funeral became a political liturgy. His image was sanctified. His writings reprinted. His speeches, once banned, became cassettes passed hand to hand in settlements, study halls, and barracks. He was no longer a threat. He was a martyr.

And martyrs multiply.

The man who had been declared a racist and barred from Israeli politics is now cited approvingly by ministers. His party was outlawed. His worldview was not.

Today, the men who inherit his legacy sit in Israel’s government. One of them is Itamar Ben-Gvir, the in/out/in Minister of National Security. As a teenager, Ben-Gvir idolized Kahane. He was banned from military service for his extremism. In his home, he kept a framed photograph of the rabbi whose name was once unspeakable. He still does.

Ben-Gvir now commands police forces. He attends cabinet meetings. He gives interviews to the very press that once blacklisted his mentor. He no longer chants “death to Arabs” into a megaphone. He writes it into policy.

The Inheritance

Kahane’s biological heirs were less politically successful. His son, Binyamin Ze’ev Kahane, attempted to continue his father’s mission through a group called Kahane Chai. He and his wife were murdered in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank in 2000.

But the ideological bloodline proved more resilient. Kahane’s grandson, Meir Ettinger, is an open theocrat who has called for the dismantling of Israeli democracy and its replacement with a Torah-ruled state. He has spent time in administrative detention. He blogs in Hebrew about Jewish supremacy and God’s promise of exclusive land rights. His ideas are no longer marginal.

The family name still evokes discomfort in polite company. But the doctrine has been normalized. It flows through the words of lawmakers, in the legal justifications for home demolitions, in the armed raids on Arab towns. It hides inside phrases like “restoring sovereignty” and “Jewish character.”

Where Kahane shouted, his followers legislate.

The Ghost in the Machine

What was once unspeakable has become conventional.

Kahane said Arabs should be expelled. That democracy was a mistake. That Jewish power required purity, not pluralism. These views once got him banned from politics. Today, their sanitized variants are coalition policy.

Administrative detention is no longer reserved for Palestinians. Civil rights groups are treated as enemies. Journalists are surveilled. Protestors are beaten. Settlers shoot and are not charged. Entire communities are erased with paperwork.

Kahane didn’t build the apparatus. He just saw where it could go.

In some yeshivas, his books are required reading. His face is still banned from Facebook, but not from campaign flyers. His name is not invoked in speeches—but his logic structures them.

No one says they follow him.

But they finish his sentences.

The Reckoning

To understand Kahane is to understand what societies tolerate in moments of fear—and what they later elect in moments of denial. He did not arrive in a vacuum. He was summoned, assembled, and ultimately installed by the very forces that claimed to oppose him.

For decades, politicians used him as a moral foil—evidence of the boundaries they claimed still existed. But each time they cracked open those boundaries to let a little of his poison in, they found it easier to look away. His expulsion from the Knesset was framed as proof of democratic health. His assassination was mistaken for an exorcism.

It was neither.

Because Meir Kahane was never a man. He was an argument. And that argument—against coexistence, against democracy, against universal rights—has won far more elections than he ever did. He understood that extremism does not begin with power. It begins with permission.

And permission has been granted.

Today, his ideological offspring write laws, build outposts, and patrol neighborhoods with government badges. The man who once demanded the expulsion of Arabs now has protégés who set their neighborhoods on fire. The man who created a fake foundation from a dead woman’s name is now remembered as the conscience of a resurgent nationalism.

He was not misunderstood. He was over-understood. And he told the world exactly what would come next.

You don’t have to believe in ghosts to understand that Kahane never left.

You only have to read the news.

