How Elites Rewrite History to Control the Present; with Guido Preparata

🔥 History is never just about the past — it’s a battlefield for the present. In this interview, we explore how elites rewrite historical narratives to manufacture legitimacy, shape public memory, and consolidate political power. From the self-mythology of Ramesses II to the propaganda logic captured by George Orwell’s warning — “Who controls the past controls the future” — we examine how history becomes a strategic instrument rather than a neutral record.



We also look at the work of Guido Preparata, whose investigations into the First and Second World Wars challenge the “official story” and expose how finance, strategy, and elite interests were woven into narratives later presented as moral inevitability. What happens when memory itself is engineered? What truths disappear when history becomes a tool of governance?



If you’re interested in propaganda, historical mythmaking, power, and the politics of collective memory, this conversation will push you to question how much of the past we truly know — and how much of it has been curated for us.

👉 Watch the interview — and ask yourself: Who is writing history, and why?

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