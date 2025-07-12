How Europe Is Preparing for War

⚠️ What if Europe’s biggest threat isn’t Moscow or Beijing—but Brussels?



In this explosive video, we unpack how unelected EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen are dragging Europe into a two-front confrontation—with Russia in Ukraine and China in the Pacific—without any serious democratic debate, public mandate, or exit strategy.



We connect the dots between:

NATO’s dangerous new doctrine under Mark Rutte

The EU’s massive €900B rearmament spree

China’s July 2025 warning: “Russia must not lose Ukraine”

The quiet consolidation of power inside the Brussels technocracy

And the growing democratic backlash across Europe



🎯 This is not a news recap. This is a warning.Europe is militarizing. Peace is no longer the default.And you weren’t given a vote.



💣 The full 16,000-word article behind this video dives even deeper—into the backroom deals, the political psychology, and the catastrophic scenarios playing out now.



👉 Read it here [insert link].

⚠️ Share this video if you think this debate needs to go public—fast.Comment below: Is escalation inevitable? Or is Europe being played?

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🔔 Subscribe for more critical breakdowns of EU foreign policy, NATO doctrine, media deception, and geopolitical power plays the mainstream won’t touch.



🎯 Further Links:

How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China:

https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering



Interview with Ex UK Diplomat Ian Proud:

https://youtu.be/UP-9seL7EdM



NATO Doorstep Statement:https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_234074.htm?selectedLocale=en



Cognitive Warfare substack:

https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Cognitive Warfare Youtube:

https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ



US Ambassador Chas Freeman:

https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE



European Council Decision CFSP 2025/966https://karat.substack.com/p/when-truth-becomes-treason



China 2023:https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2022/739240/EPRS_STU(2022)739240_EN.pdf



US Ambassador Chas Freemanhttps://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE



#EUforeignpolicy #NATO #KajaKallas #TwoFrontWar #Ukraine #China #Brussels #MilitaryEscalation #EuropeAtWar #Geopolitics #NATO2025 #Taiwan #Russia

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