How Foreign Money Corrupts American Politics, about Sheldon & Miriam Adelson

In this explosive episode, we delve into the murky world of political influence and corruption, examining how Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, two of the wealthiest figures in U.S. and Israeli politics, have used their fortune to shape American foreign policy in ways that prioritize Israel over American interests.

We start with Miriam Adelson, who recently pledged a staggering $100 million to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. We explore her motivations, her deep ties to Israel, and how she continues to wield immense political power. Then, we turn to the legacy of her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, who didn’t just build a casino empire—he bought U.S. foreign policy, pushing for the controversial move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and advocating for extreme measures like a nuclear strike on Iran.

We also expose Donald Trump’s role as a willing accomplice, whose "America First" rhetoric masked an "Israel First" agenda, fueled by the Adelsons’ financial backing. Finally, we critically examine how the mainstream media has largely failed to scrutinize this toxic alliance, allowing foreign interests to influence U.S. politics without the rigorous accountability that democracy demands.

Get ready for a hard-hitting analysis that pulls no punches, as we reveal how money, power, and foreign influence are corrupting the very foundations of American democracy.

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