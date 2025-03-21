How Gaza Documentaries spark controversies, with Dan Cohen

🔥 What’s REALLY Happening in Gaza? Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen joins us for a raw, unfiltered discussion on the war in Gaza, Western media censorship, and the human cost of conflict. Reporting directly from the frontlines, Cohen has witnessed the destruction, spoken with survivors, and captured the realities that mainstream outlets often ignore.
In this interview, we dive deep into:
🔹 The untold stories of Gaza’s civilians – What Western audiences aren’t seeing
🔹 Israel’s latest offensive – What’s driving the war? Who’s benefiting?
🔹 Media manipulation – How censorship shapes public perception
🔹 US involvement in the conflict – Weapons, diplomacy, and political hypocrisy
🔹 What comes next? – Can Gaza survive, and is there a path to peace?
🚨 This is an interview you won’t find on mainstream news. Dan Cohen has risked his life to document the war firsthand—now he’s here to share what he’s seen.
📌 Follow Dan Cohen for more reports: https://Uncapturedmedia.com
📌 SUBSCRIBE for more critical interviews and independent analysis: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics
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🚨 Links from the conversation:
Pogroms in Amsterdam https://youtu.be/iSX7_drVBPQ
Miriam https://youtu.be/jv1d5Mh58h4
Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks
BBC censored own documentary https://youtu.be/QUT0GDl3Szc
Gideon Levy https://youtu.be/huTCYl8tm3g
The Lancet Article:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01169-3/fulltext
⚡ Join the conversation! What are your thoughts on the war in Gaza and media coverage? Drop a comment below. 👇
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:20 Who is Dan
11:10 Killing Gaza
19:15 Could the IDF collapse
26:15 how the BBC censored its own documentary
31:15 No other land controversy
37:20 The mirage of a two state solution
44:35 War crimes
52:00 Hezbollah how to defeat an idea
#Gaza #DanCohen #WarReporting #MediaCensorship #IsraelPalestine #Journalism #BreakingNews #MiddleEast
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