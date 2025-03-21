How Gaza Documentaries spark controversies, with Dan Cohen

🔥 What’s REALLY Happening in Gaza? Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen joins us for a raw, unfiltered discussion on the war in Gaza, Western media censorship, and the human cost of conflict. Reporting directly from the frontlines, Cohen has witnessed the destruction, spoken with survivors, and captured the realities that mainstream outlets often ignore.

In this interview, we dive deep into:



🔹 The untold stories of Gaza’s civilians – What Western audiences aren’t seeing

🔹 Israel’s latest offensive – What’s driving the war? Who’s benefiting?

🔹 Media manipulation – How censorship shapes public perception

🔹 US involvement in the conflict – Weapons, diplomacy, and political hypocrisy

🔹 What comes next? – Can Gaza survive, and is there a path to peace?



🚨 This is an interview you won’t find on mainstream news. Dan Cohen has risked his life to document the war firsthand—now he’s here to share what he’s seen.



📌 Follow Dan Cohen for more reports: https://Uncapturedmedia.com



📌 SUBSCRIBE for more critical interviews and independent analysis: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics

📌 Join me on Substack: https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



🚨 Links from the conversation:

Pogroms in Amsterdam https://youtu.be/iSX7_drVBPQ

Miriam https://youtu.be/jv1d5Mh58h4

Noam Chomsky https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

BBC censored own documentary https://youtu.be/QUT0GDl3Szc

Gideon Levy https://youtu.be/huTCYl8tm3g

The Lancet Article:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01169-3/fulltext



⚡ Join the conversation! What are your thoughts on the war in Gaza and media coverage? Drop a comment below. 👇



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:20 Who is Dan

11:10 Killing Gaza

19:15 Could the IDF collapse

26:15 how the BBC censored its own documentary

31:15 No other land controversy

37:20 The mirage of a two state solution

44:35 War crimes

52:00 Hezbollah how to defeat an idea



#Gaza #DanCohen #WarReporting #MediaCensorship #IsraelPalestine #Journalism #BreakingNews #MiddleEast

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