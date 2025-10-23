How Governments Freeze Bank Accounts, Cut Internet, and Put YOU on a No-Fly Lists; with Suzie Dawson

How modern states and their private partners silence dissent: de-banking, lawfare, private surveillance, and platform blacklists—told through real cases and lived experience of Suzie Dawson.



This is not a tech demo; it’s what happens when you speak truth to power and the system pushes back.



In this interview, we map the playbook step by step: outsourced spying, “process as punishment,” payment shutdowns, and visibility throttling.



Stay to the end for the original Kim Dotcom raid footage and ask yourself if that was ever “just about copyright.”



Watch if you’re researching:

🛰️ Surveillance state tactics

💳 de-banking of dissidents

⚖️ Lawfare examples.

🚫 Shadowbans & platform bans



Go deeper (companion dossiers){📚} Substack — in-depth exposés with receipts: https://karat.substack.com



Further Links:

Person of interest documents:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KaxGN9WgRU&t=3886s



The 2018 State Services Commission Report:https://www.publicservice.govt.nz/assets/DirectoryFile/SSC-State_Services_Commissioners_response-SSC_Inquiry_into_the_Use_of_External-Security.pdf



Disagree With the Government? Say Goodbye to Your Money!https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked



Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4

John Kiriaku: https://youtu.be/HSZLMPdMGFQ



Bookmark this, drop a comment with your take—especially after the raid footage—and share with someone who thinks censorship only happens “somewhere else.”



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:05 Who is Suzie Dawson

20:35 The Exile

34:10 When the State hits back with full force

01:06:05 The Life in Russia

01:20:05 Talk Liberation

01:28:20 Pancake the future of social media?

01:37:35 Icelandic banks freezing assets

01:44:10 Kin DotCom

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