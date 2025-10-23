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How Governments Freeze Bank Accounts, Cut Internet, and Put YOU on a No-Fly Lists; with Suzie Dawson
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How Governments Freeze Bank Accounts, Cut Internet, and Put YOU on a No-Fly Lists; with Suzie Dawson

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Oct 23, 2025

How modern states and their private partners silence dissent: de-banking, lawfare, private surveillance, and platform blacklists—told through real cases and lived experience of Suzie Dawson. 

This is not a tech demo; it’s what happens when you speak truth to power and the system pushes back.

In this interview, we map the playbook step by step: outsourced spying, “process as punishment,” payment shutdowns, and visibility throttling.

Stay to the end for the original Kim Dotcom raid footage and ask yourself if that was ever “just about copyright.”

Watch if you’re researching:
 🛰️ Surveillance state tactics
 💳 de-banking of dissidents 
⚖️ Lawfare examples.
🚫 Shadowbans & platform bans

Go deeper (companion dossiers){📚} Substack — in-depth exposés with receipts: https://karat.substack.com

Further Links:
Person of interest documents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KaxGN9WgRU&t=3886s

The 2018 State Services Commission Report:https://www.publicservice.govt.nz/assets/DirectoryFile/SSC-State_Services_Commissioners_response-SSC_Inquiry_into_the_Use_of_External-Security.pdf

Disagree With the Government? Say Goodbye to Your Money!https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked

Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4
John Kiriaku: https://youtu.be/HSZLMPdMGFQ

Bookmark this, drop a comment with your take—especially after the raid footage—and share with someone who thinks censorship only happens “somewhere else.”

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
07:05 Who is Suzie Dawson
20:35 The Exile
34:10 When the State hits back with full force
01:06:05 The Life in Russia
01:20:05 Talk Liberation 
01:28:20 Pancake the future of social media?
01:37:35 Icelandic banks freezing assets
01:44:10 Kin DotCom

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