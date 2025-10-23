How Governments Freeze Bank Accounts, Cut Internet, and Put YOU on a No-Fly Lists; with Suzie Dawson

How modern states and their private partners silence dissent: de-banking, lawfare, private surveillance, and platform blacklists—told through real cases and lived experience of Suzie Dawson.
This is not a tech demo; it’s what happens when you speak truth to power and the system pushes back.
In this interview, we map the playbook step by step: outsourced spying, “process as punishment,” payment shutdowns, and visibility throttling.
Stay to the end for the original Kim Dotcom raid footage and ask yourself if that was ever “just about copyright.”
Watch if you’re researching:
🛰️ Surveillance state tactics
💳 de-banking of dissidents
⚖️ Lawfare examples.
🚫 Shadowbans & platform bans
Go deeper (companion dossiers){📚} Substack — in-depth exposés with receipts: https://karat.substack.com
Further Links:
Person of interest documents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KaxGN9WgRU&t=3886s
The 2018 State Services Commission Report:https://www.publicservice.govt.nz/assets/DirectoryFile/SSC-State_Services_Commissioners_response-SSC_Inquiry_into_the_Use_of_External-Security.pdf
Disagree With the Government? Say Goodbye to Your Money!https://karat.substack.com/p/pay-obey-or-get-de-banked
Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4
John Kiriaku: https://youtu.be/HSZLMPdMGFQ
Bookmark this, drop a comment with your take—especially after the raid footage—and share with someone who thinks censorship only happens “somewhere else.”
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
07:05 Who is Suzie Dawson
20:35 The Exile
34:10 When the State hits back with full force
01:06:05 The Life in Russia
01:20:05 Talk Liberation
01:28:20 Pancake the future of social media?
01:37:35 Icelandic banks freezing assets
01:44:10 Kin DotCom
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