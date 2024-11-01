How Israel's Militarization of Palestine is Fueling Global Control

Discover how Israel’s occupation of Palestine has become a global blueprint for militarization, surveillance, and population control, with far-reaching impacts on policing and security tactics worldwide.

In this powerful and eye-opening interview, Professor Jeff Halper—leading anthropologist, human rights advocate, and author of War Against the People—takes a deep dive into the Israel-Palestine conflict. Halper discusses the complex dynamics of Israeli occupation, global militarization, and how Israel's "battle-tested" methods of population control are being exported worldwide. From advanced surveillance systems to militarized policing, Halper reveals how these technologies, first developed in the West Bank and Gaza, are now being used by governments across the globe to control dissent and suppress resistance.

As an anthropologist, Jeff Halper offers a unique perspective on the conflict, uncovering the cultural and historical narratives that shape both Israeli and Palestinian societies. He explores how these stories influence not only local conflicts but global systems of control, making connections between Israel’s military strategies and the broader issue of state power in an increasingly militarized world.

This interview is a must-watch for anyone interested in Middle East politics, human rights, global surveillance, and the militarization of policing. Halper’s insights will challenge your understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict and offer a fresh, critical perspective on the global implications of these practices. Don’t miss this chance to hear from one of the most compelling voices in the conversation on Israel, Palestine, and global security.



00:00 Intro

09:20 Israeli Committee of House Demolition

22:00 The Jewdeization of Palestine

29:50 Two State, One State or No State solution

39:45 Palestinian fate worse than native Americans

40:55 Israeli high tech weapons concerning the world

51:55 Israeli weapons arm the global move to the right

55:50 Zionism as a settler colonial project

01:07:15 Could Israel become a liability

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