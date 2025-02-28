How Media Lies About War: Israel-Palestine, India & The Global Propaganda Machine

🚨 How much of what we see in the news is the truth—and how much is carefully crafted propaganda? In this explosive interview, we uncover how mainstream media manipulates narratives on conflicts like Israel-Palestine, India, and global wars to serve political agendas.



🚨 What you’ll learn in this episode:✔️ How governments control the media and shape public opinion✔️ The role of fake news, censorship, and disinformation in war coverage✔️ Why international media distorts stories on Gaza, Kashmir & Ukraine✔️ Who funds the biggest news outlets—and why that matters✔️ Strategies for spotting media bias and uncovering the truth



🎙️ Guest: Rifat Jawaid – A veteran journalist, former BBC executive, and founder of Janta Ka Reporter, an independent news platform challenging mainstream narratives.



Visit Rifat’s Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@JantaKaReporter



🔔 Subscribe to my Substack for more deep-dive interviews on global politics, media deception, and hidden power structures! https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:50 Who is Fifat Jawaid

22:20 Editorial bias in the BBC

27:15 The Gaza ceasefire just a ruse

32:50 Operation Blue star to crush Khalistan

51:00 The Gujarat massacre

59:25 The enemy of my enemy is my friend



#IsraelPalestine #MediaLies #Propaganda #India #Censorship #FakeNews #WarNarratives #GlobalPolitics #FreePress

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