How Netanyahu and Trump Deceived the World

⚠️ Israel didn’t just strike Iran. It staged a deception campaign so advanced, it rewired the global playbook for war.



On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a preemptive strike that killed over 20 senior IRGC commanders—including Iran’s top military leadership. But this video isn’t about the missiles. It’s about the mind games behind them.



From Netanyahu’s staged vacation to Trump’s carefully leaked warnings, this operation was a masterclass in psychological warfare—a behavioral campaign designed to paralyze Iranian decision-making, mislead global media, and catch the world off guard.



In this deep analysis from a behavioral analyst’s perspective, we unpack:

How strategic deception replaced diplomacy

Why trust between global powers just collapsed

What comes next if Iran builds the bomb

And how this crisis could spark a regional—and nuclear—domino effect



🎯 This isn’t a recap. It’s a breakdown of the invisible war behind the headlines.



If you want to understand not just what happened—but how you were meant to perceive it, this is for you.



🔔 Subscribe to my Substack for real-time breakdowns of global manipulation tactics: https://karat.substack.com

🗣 Comment with your thoughts—especially if you’ve stopped trusting the narrative.

📡 Share if you believe truth itself is now a battleground.



#IsraelIran #TrumpNetanyahu #IranStrike2025 #NuclearEscalation #PsychologicalWarfare #DeceptionWarfare #MiddleEastCrisis #BehaviorAnalysis #GeoPolitics #MossadOperation

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