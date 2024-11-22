Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Nov 23

Thank you for your analysis.

Now that l'm retired following a long career in News & Documentary production (England), l'm not easily manipulated when it comes to war(s) and geo-politics.

I moved to Canada then CoVid 19 happened, l got the booster, became incapacitated, the doctors couldn't explain my symptoms so l turned to the internet and Social Media groups for help. Let's just say, l'll never believe the media hype when it comes to my health and doubt l'll ever believe my government again. I was labelled an anti-vaxer and a conspiracy theorist, and l lost a lot of friends.

Thankfully l already knew enough about the Middle East and the lsrael/Palestine "conflict" that l was not surprised by 7/10. Now all l have to contend with is being labelled an Anti-Semite if l dare to question the Zionist hasbarra or criticize the government narratives. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas Karat
Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Nov 22

HI Thomas. Two things. I unsubscribed from email notifications as l get way too many to read. Also, can you please enable the audio-play button as l prefer listening over reading small print. TIA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture