When the U.S. government authorised Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian territory, President Biden’s speechwriters painted it as a necessary step for "defending democracy." On the other side of the world, as bombs rain down on Gaza, Israeli officials frame the assault as part of a “global war on terror.” These carefully constructed narratives are not random—they are the product of a sophisticated propaganda machine designed to shape public opinion, sanitise uncomfortable truths, and nudge populations toward supporting a larger looming all out war.

The manipulation of information is not new. David Miller, in his seminal book “A Century of Spin”, traces the roots of modern public relations to the early 20th century, when corporations and governments began systematically managing public perception to protect their interests. Pairing these insights with Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman’s “Manufacturing Consent,” we can see how propaganda functions in a corporate-controlled media landscape. Today, with global conflicts escalating and social media amplifying narratives, the scale and impact of these techniques are unprecedented.

Spin: A 20th-Century Innovation for 21st-Century Wars

The term “spin” emerged as a way to describe the artful reframing of inconvenient facts. As Miller outlines, early PR pioneers like Edward Bernays (a nephew of Sigmund Freud) drew on psychology to craft campaigns that shaped mass behavior. The tobacco industry, for instance, turned smoking into a symbol of women’s liberation with the “Torches of Freedom” campaign, diverting attention from health risks.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the tactics have evolved but the goal remains the same: manipulation of the masses. Today, governments and corporations deploy entire armies of PR consultants, think tanks, and media allies to “frame” conflicts in ways that align with their strategic goals.

Take the Ukraine conflict. Western media often portrays Ukraine as a plucky David versus a menacing Russian Goliath, omitting inconvenient facts such as NATO’s expansionist policies, the 2024 US led coupe in Kyiv or Kyiv’s highly corrupt governance. Reports on the use of U.S.-provided weapons in Russian territory are couched in euphemisms like “strategic deterrence,” masking the escalation as defensive rather than offensive. This careful choice of language reduces public scrutiny and makes complex geopolitics digestible—and more palatable—for the average consumer.

Manufacturing Consent in the Digital Age

Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman’s ‘Manufacturing Consent’ laid bare the mechanisms by which corporate media serve as tools of propaganda. The authors identified five “filters” that shape news coverage: ownership, advertising, sourcing, flak, and anti-communist ideology. These filters remain relevant, though today’s digital landscape introduces new layers.

Social media, for example, serves as both a democratising force and a propaganda tool. Algorithms prioritise sensational content, creating echo chambers that reinforce existing biases, and at the same time suppress content, often utilising subtle techniques such as shadow banning, to restrict access to content the platform owners deem undesirable.

Governments and political actors exploit these platforms to amplify their messaging, often disguising state-sponsored propaganda as grassroots activism. The line between authentic and manufactured consent grows blurrier with every viral post.

For instance, the ongoing War on Gaza showcases how narratives are weaponised. Israeli spokespeople emphasise terms like “self-defense” and “surgical strikes,” while downplaying civilian casualties or the systemic nature of Gaza’s destruction. Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance is often framed in Western media as “terrorism,” erasing the broader context of targeted killings, dispossession and decades of violence. Social media platforms, under pressure from governments and lobbyists, frequently suppress pro-Palestinian voices, further skewing the narrative.

The Playbook of Propaganda: Three Techniques to Watch

Framing and Euphemisms:

In war, language is everything. “Collateral damage” replaces “civilian deaths.” “Security operation” substitutes for “invasion.” The aim is to sanitise actions that might otherwise provoke outrage. Consider how media describe Ukraine's use of U.S. rockets: phrases like “extending the battlefield” obscure the very real risks of escalation, shifting focus away from the potential for a catastrophic, nuclear retaliation.

Emotional Appeals:

Propaganda often bypasses reason to tap into emotions. Images of injured children (remember the fable of the “40 beheaded babies”) or bombed-out hospitals (only if they are in Ukraine) are used to galvanise public opinion—whether to demonise an enemy or justify intervention. While these images can reveal important truths, they are also selectively deployed to fit specific narratives.

False Dichotomies:

Another classic tactic is presenting conflicts as binary choices. In Ukraine, you’re either pro-democracy or pro-Russia; in Gaza, you support Israel’s “right to exist” and “right to self defence,”or you back “terrorism.” This oversimplification erases nuance and silences dissenting perspectives, making it easier to mobilise public support for war.

A classic example of these techniques in action is demonstrated in this analysis.

Propaganda in the Age of Biden: A Case Study

President Joe Biden may lack the rhetorical flair of his predecessors, but his administration’s communication strategy is no less calculated. The decision to send advanced weaponry to Ukraine is sold as a reluctant but necessary act to defend Europe, even as critics warn it risks dragging the U.S. and its allies into direct conflict with Russia. The framing echoes Cold War-era propaganda, where the U.S. cast itself as the eternal protector of freedom against authoritarianism.

Yet, Biden’s team has struggled to control the narrative amid increasing skepticism. Leaks about the administration’s awareness of Ukrainian corruption, combined with the economic toll of prolonged conflict, have led to growing public fatigue. Here, we see propaganda's limits: when reality diverges too sharply from the narrative, even the best spin cannot fully maintain consent.

Resisting the Spin Machine

Understanding propaganda is the first step toward resisting it. Here are some strategies for readers to develop media literacy in today’s saturated information environment:

Follow the Money: Ask who benefits from a particular narrative. What are the financial, political, or ideological interests at play?

Seek Diverse Sources: Consume news from a range of perspectives, including independent and non-Western outlets.

Question Emotional Appeals: Consider whether stories are designed to inform or manipulate. Are they encouraging you to think critically or react viscerally?

Learn to Spot Language Tricks: Be wary of euphemisms, framing devices, and binary choices that oversimplify complex issues.

Italians have a term that encapsulates a uniquely skeptical approach to politics: dietrismo. Derived from dietro("behind"), dietrismo represents a deeply ingrained belief that what you see is carefully crafted to conceal the truth. It views the world as divided into two realms: the stage, where narratives are purposefully constructed and misrepresented, and the backstage, where the real motives and actions unfold, hidden from public view. A seasoned dietrista doesn’t focus on what is being presented but rather asks, "Why am I being told this?" and, crucially, "Why now?"

This perspective offers a powerful lens for resisting spin. It encourages critical engagement, urging us to look beyond the surface and question the timing, framing, and motives behind the narratives we encounter—whether on TV, social media, or in political speeches. Dietrismo, in essence, is not just skepticism; it’s a defence mechanism against manipulation.

Conclusion: Why It Matters

Propaganda is not just a tool of authoritarian regimes—it is alive and well in democracies. Whether justifying wars, suppressing dissent, or distracting from inconvenient truths, the spin machine works tirelessly to shape how we see the world. As conflicts escalate in Ukraine and the Middle East, the stakes are higher than ever. Recognising these manipulations and demanding accountability from our media and leaders is not just an intellectual exercise—it is a civic responsibility.

In an age where public opinion can be manipulated with a single tweet or viral video, staying informed is the most radical act of all.

