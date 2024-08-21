How the Hollywood Billionaire and Israeli Super Spy Arnon Milchan could bring down Netanyahu

In this interview with the investigative Journalist James Bamford we look at this question. What have all these movies in common?

Pretty Woman, JFK, The Bike riders, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, The Creator, Boheminan Rhapsody, The Revenant, the big short, Birdman, 12 years of slave, Little Women, and a 100 movies more.

Well, they all were produced by a mysterious figure who prefers to operate in the background, and of whom, despite all the glamorous movies he produced, you probably have never heard about.

And if you never have heard about him dont worry, you are not alone because this gentleman usually keeps a low profile. Usually!

Although there was this one interview in Israel where he spilled the beans. And Robert De Niro sitting right next to him confirmed the whole story.

Believe it or not, FBI documents obtained through the freedom of information act, make it clear that this man, who is at the core of the still ongoing corruption scandal against the Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in reality an Israeli super spy who should be tried for treason.

Why?

Because he stole super secret nuclear secrets and sold them to Israel. Best of all, according to the FBI documents, the very same Benjamin Netanyahu is deeply involved here too.

If you want to know more about this story you can listen to my interview with James Bamford. James is one of only a handful investigative journalists that have dared to shine a light on the dark secrets of one of Hollywoods most influential personalities.



And here the link for my analysis of Netanyahu on Lex Fridman.

https://youtu.be/Wp3C2pNyRHI

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