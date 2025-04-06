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How the New York Times Is Manufacturing Consent for War; about Adam Entous
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How the New York Times Is Manufacturing Consent for War; about Adam Entous

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Apr 06, 2025

What if the war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought with missiles — but with headlines, framing, and narrative timing?

In this episode, I dissect two high-profile New York Times articles that function less like journalism and more like state-sanctioned narrative engineering.Published over a year apart — February 2024 and March 2025 — these pieces unveil covert U.S. and CIA operations in Ukraine. But the question isn’t what they reveal. It’s why now? And why like this?
This is not a story about Ukraine.This is a story about consent manufacturing, psychological operations, and how the media class sells war to an exhausted public under the banner of "truth."

🔍 In this breakdown:
How modern propaganda works through selective truth, not lies
What The New York Times chose to reveal — and what they carefully omitted
Why the timing of these articles is not accidental, but strategic
How public perception is managed to justify endless escalation.

🎧 Based on my ongoing work analyzing propaganda, public relations, and information warfare — on YouTube and Substack.

🧠 Don’t just read the news — dissect it.
👍 Like, share, and subscribe if you’re done being managed.
📰 Full source breakdown & article links available on my Substack: 
https://karat.substack.com

New York Times articles:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/29/world/europe/us-ukraine-military-war-wiesbaden.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

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