How the New York Times Is Manufacturing Consent for War; about Adam Entous

What if the war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought with missiles — but with headlines, framing, and narrative timing?



In this episode, I dissect two high-profile New York Times articles that function less like journalism and more like state-sanctioned narrative engineering.Published over a year apart — February 2024 and March 2025 — these pieces unveil covert U.S. and CIA operations in Ukraine. But the question isn’t what they reveal. It’s why now? And why like this?

This is not a story about Ukraine.This is a story about consent manufacturing, psychological operations, and how the media class sells war to an exhausted public under the banner of "truth."



🔍 In this breakdown:

How modern propaganda works through selective truth, not lies

What The New York Times chose to reveal — and what they carefully omitted

Why the timing of these articles is not accidental, but strategic

How public perception is managed to justify endless escalation.



🎧 Based on my ongoing work analyzing propaganda, public relations, and information warfare — on YouTube and Substack.



🧠 Don’t just read the news — dissect it.

👍 Like, share, and subscribe if you’re done being managed.

📰 Full source breakdown & article links available on my Substack:

https://karat.substack.com



New York Times articles:

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/29/world/europe/us-ukraine-military-war-wiesbaden.html



https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

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