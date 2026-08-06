How TikTok Became a Pentagon Intelligence Asset — and Nobody Voted for It

August is the month the news pretends nothing is happening. Parliaments empty out, editors run their thinnest rosters, and most of us are somewhere with our phones face-down, half-watching the light move across a wall. It is a reasonable way to live; nobody can hold the full weight of the world's machinery in their head and still enjoy a swim. But the machinery does not take August off, and some of the most consequential transfers of power are timed, whether by design or by instinct, for exactly the moment our attention is pointed at the horizon instead of the fine print. Which is why it is worth pausing, mid-holiday, to revisit something that has quietly finished assembling itself while most of us were looking away.

The video above went up in September 2025, when the TikTok divestiture was still being sold as a national security fix. It was drawn from a Substack essay I published that month, arguing that the deal was never a remedy — it was a transfer. Behavioural data on 170 million Americans moving from a Chinese company to an American defense contractor already wired into every classification level of the U.S. military and intelligence apparatus, executed under cover of a bipartisan foreign-threat consensus that left the surveillance architecture not weakened but reinforced.

Several readers treated that as speculation. Watch the video, then read what the eleven months since have entered into the record.

On January 22, 2026, ByteDance closed the deal. TikTok’s U.S. operations now sit inside an entity called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, with Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX as managing investors and ByteDance reduced to a 19.9% stake. The structure is exactly the one I described: American ownership on paper, Oracle at the operational center. Everything I flagged as the destination has arrived there.

The algorithm. In September I wrote that the recommendation engine — what a senior White House official called the secret sauce that makes the platform addictive — would be retrained on exclusively American data, audited by Oracle, and overseen by a board with a government-designated seat. The White House has since confirmed that Oracle receives a licensed copy of the algorithm and retrains it from the ground up, and that the recommendation system now runs inside Oracle’s U.S. cloud environment. The machine that decides what political content, what news, what version of reality 170 million people encounter each day is now hosted and secured by the same company that holds the Pentagon’s most sensitive cloud contracts. That was the claim. It is now the arrangement.

Oracle’s other clients. The piece rested on Oracle’s contracting record — the $9 billion JWCC vehicle, the CIA’s Commercial Cloud Enterprise contract, accreditation to handle classified data at every level. The point was that the company auditing TikTok’s compliance for national security is structurally inseparable from the national security state itself. Since then the footprint has not held steady. It has expanded. In July 2026 the Pentagon awarded Oracle a ten-year contract worth up to $6.99 billion, consolidating all of the company’s software across the military, the intelligence community, and the Coast Guard into a single vehicle. Months earlier, in May, the Defense Department announced separate agreements with Oracle covering AI deployments in classified networks. The company that now holds your TikTok data spent the same year deepening its wiring into the classified core of the state. I argued these were the same infrastructure. The government contracted them as such.

The media concentration. In September the Skydance–Paramount merger was the supporting thread — one family reaching for cloud infrastructure, social media data, and a broadcast network at once. That thread has since become the story’s loudest chapter. In February 2026 the Ellison-controlled Paramount signed a $110 billion agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery — CNN, HBO, the Warner studios — financed by a personal guarantee from Larry Ellison. A Paramount shareholder has since sued, alleging the Ellisons cut an illegal deal with Donald Trump to secure federal approval. A coalition of state attorneys general has sued to block it on antitrust grounds. The same family, in the same window, now controls or is bidding for the cloud backbone of the U.S. military, the data of 170 million social media users, and one of the largest concentrations of news and entertainment media in the country — and is being sued for allegedly buying the government’s blessing to complete it.

I want to be precise about what this vindicates and what it does not. The essay did not argue that TikTok was a Chinese psychological operation, and I am not arguing that now. It did not argue that Oracle is a cartoon villain. It argued something more durable and harder to dismiss: that modern power moves through infrastructure rather than ideology, and that platforms sold as entertainment are quietly folded into security doctrine. The Chinese surveillance threat was real or it was not — that was never the load-bearing question. The load-bearing question was what Washington built in its place. What it built was a data pipeline concentrated inside a defense contractor whose chairman has stated on the record that citizens will be on their best behavior because they are constantly recorded and reported.

The template is old. The PATRIOT Act was sold as a response to al-Qaeda. Section 702 was renewed year after year on the same premise. The foreign threat justifies the domestic build, and the domestic build outlasts every adversary named to justify it. The TikTok divestiture followed that template with unusual clarity, and the eleven months since have removed the last of the ambiguity. The threat was foreign. The remedy was domestic. The remedy concentrated data, algorithmic influence, and surveillance capacity in the hands of an entity fused with the state.

The deal is done. The data is Oracle’s. The algorithm runs on Oracle’s cloud. The contracts have grown. The media empire is being assembled in court. I said this was what was being built. Watch the video — it was recorded before any of the above was on the record — and decide for yourself whether it reads like speculation now.