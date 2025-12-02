Most people never move past the headline — and that’s precisely where the cognitive framing begins.

This episode of How to Analyse Headlines breaks down the invisible architecture of news language: how a single verb, an emotionally charged label, or a carefully chosen metaphor can tilt our perception of political events long before we reach the first paragraph. Using the media coverage of Zohran Mamdani’s election as a case study, I’ll show how headlines aren’t neutral signposts but powerful narrative devices. Change one word — “fight,” “win,” “socialist” — and you change the emotional temperature of the entire story.

You’ll learn how to:

Detect manipulative phrasing, strategic omissions, and emotional triggers

Decode metaphorical framing, tonal cues, and ideological subtext

Understand how headlines operate as fast, automatic behavioral nudges

If up to 75% of political links are shared without being read, then headlines aren’t summaries — they’re precision-engineered influence instruments. They shape what we notice, what we ignore, and which interpretations feel “natural” before we’ve even registered the details.

This series teaches you how to see the frame before it shapes you.

Let’s learn to read headlines critically — and reclaim our attention from the people who design them.