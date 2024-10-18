How to explain Israels brutal Militarism? Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi on Trauma, Conflict, and Denial

What drives Israel’s brutal Militarism? Renowned psychologist Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi dives deep into the psychological forces at the root of Israel's brutal militarism in this powerful and revealing interview. He explores how collective trauma, historical conflict, and national denial shape Israeli policies and fuel ongoing violence in the region. Drawing from decades of research, Beit-Hallahmi unpacks the emotional and moral complexities behind Israel’s actions, challenging conventional narratives. If you've ever wondered why militarism dominates Israeli policy or how trauma impacts a nation, this is a conversation you can't miss.
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https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:00 The psychology of war
10:50 War as legalised murder
18:50 Zionism as colonial project
39:40 Israels original sin
51:00 The origins of Israels nuclear secrets
01:02:00 A legacy of dispossession
01:21:00 The greater Israel
01:34:30 Consequences of indoctrination
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