How to explain Israels brutal Militarism? Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi on Trauma, Conflict, and Denial

What drives Israel’s brutal Militarism? Renowned psychologist Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi dives deep into the psychological forces at the root of Israel's brutal militarism in this powerful and revealing interview. He explores how collective trauma, historical conflict, and national denial shape Israeli policies and fuel ongoing violence in the region. Drawing from decades of research, Beit-Hallahmi unpacks the emotional and moral complexities behind Israel’s actions, challenging conventional narratives. If you've ever wondered why militarism dominates Israeli policy or how trauma impacts a nation, this is a conversation you can't miss.



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https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:00 The psychology of war

10:50 War as legalised murder

18:50 Zionism as colonial project

39:40 Israels original sin

51:00 The origins of Israels nuclear secrets

01:02:00 A legacy of dispossession

01:21:00 The greater Israel

01:34:30 Consequences of indoctrination

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