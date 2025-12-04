How To Spot Zionist Propaganda, with Dr. Susan Jakob

If you think propaganda is something you would notice, this interview will change your mind.
Today we dismantle the quiet machinery of political language—how governments, media, and corporations weaponise words to steer perception, manufacture consent, and make entire populations believe they arrived at someone else’s conclusions all on their own.
We uncover why the most effective propaganda is the kind that hides inside “common sense,” how framing shapes what societies accept as reality, and why linguistic manipulation has replaced brute force as the preferred tool of modern power.
Together with my guest @DrSusanJakob we go deep into the architecture of persuasion, the psychology of deception, and the rhetorical tricks embedded in speeches, headlines, and national narratives.
If you want to understand not just what you’re being told but why it’s being told that way, this conversation takes you right into the operating room of political influence.
👉 Susans Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrSusanJakob
🧠 Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com
👉 Further links:
Piers Robinson: https://youtu.be/7Skk7KCevxQ
Analysing Headlines: https://youtu.be/f5th9B4vFnA
Charlie Kirk: https://youtu.be/a7tF8RRdowk
Omer Bartov: https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks
Benny Morris: https://youtu.be/IYq7sy9h074
Two Wars One Lie: https://karat.substack.com/p/two-wars-one-lie
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:45 Who is Dr. Susan Jakob
06:40 Propaganda
12:20 Life in Canada
18:30 Murdered and missing indigenous women
20:25 The hidden power of words
32:50 Deradicalisation
41:20 Israele Arabs
50:50 The two state solution
01:05:20 The UN stabilisation force
01:07:25 The right to self defense
01:19:05 The right to exist
01:27:50 The Israel Palestine conflict
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