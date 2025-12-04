How To Spot Zionist Propaganda, with Dr. Susan Jakob

If you think propaganda is something you would notice, this interview will change your mind.



Today we dismantle the quiet machinery of political language—how governments, media, and corporations weaponise words to steer perception, manufacture consent, and make entire populations believe they arrived at someone else’s conclusions all on their own.



We uncover why the most effective propaganda is the kind that hides inside “common sense,” how framing shapes what societies accept as reality, and why linguistic manipulation has replaced brute force as the preferred tool of modern power.



Together with my guest @DrSusanJakob we go deep into the architecture of persuasion, the psychology of deception, and the rhetorical tricks embedded in speeches, headlines, and national narratives.



If you want to understand not just what you’re being told but why it’s being told that way, this conversation takes you right into the operating room of political influence.



👉 Susans Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrSusanJakob



🧠 Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



👉 Further links:



Piers Robinson: https://youtu.be/7Skk7KCevxQ

Analysing Headlines: https://youtu.be/f5th9B4vFnA

Charlie Kirk: https://youtu.be/a7tF8RRdowk

Omer Bartov: https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Benny Morris: https://youtu.be/IYq7sy9h074



Two Wars One Lie: https://karat.substack.com/p/two-wars-one-lie



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:45 Who is Dr. Susan Jakob

06:40 Propaganda

12:20 Life in Canada

18:30 Murdered and missing indigenous women

20:25 The hidden power of words

32:50 Deradicalisation

41:20 Israele Arabs

50:50 The two state solution

01:05:20 The UN stabilisation force

01:07:25 The right to self defense

01:19:05 The right to exist

01:27:50 The Israel Palestine conflict

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