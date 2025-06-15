Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
14h

It seems possible that Mossad/CIA have thoroughly penetrated Iran and that Iran's strikes on Israel are pro forma.

If correct, we should expect to see Iran disintegrate and a puppet regime take over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture