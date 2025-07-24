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How Trump Prepares America For War With China
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How Trump Prepares America For War With China

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Thomas Karat
Jul 24, 2025

The U.S. says it doesn’t want war with China. But the trillion-dollar budgets, the arms deals, the troop deployments, and the rising drumbeat of “deterrence” say otherwise.

In this exposé, we cut through the Pentagon press releases and media talking points to ask the real questions:
📌 Who's driving this new Cold War—and why?
📌 Why are think tanks, defense contractors, and lobbyists cashing in while Taiwan becomes a flashpoint?
📌 Is this about security… or is it about profit?

We dig deep into how Washington is building the next conflict—economically, militarily, and psychologically. From AUKUS subs to TikTok bans, missile stockpiles to media narratives, it’s all part of the same machine. And history shows: when the machine moves fast enough… it slips.

This isn’t speculation. It’s happening. And unless we understand the stakes, we risk sleepwalking into catastrophe.

Further Links:
Inside Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for War with Chinahttps://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for?r=1fs9b

Cognitive warfare: 
https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfareYoutube: https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ

Patrik baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4
US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
08:00 Hawks in high places
15:15 Fortifying the Indo-Pacific Frontline
22:00 Arsenals and Industry: Money is flowing
28:25 Taiwan the Powder Keg
33:15 Economic warfare and Propaganda Blitz 
39:50 Profits and Prophecies: Who benefits 

👇 Watch, share, and join the conversation in the comments.
#USChina #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Taiwan #Geopolitics #AUKUS #DefenseSpending #InformationWarfare #PacificWar

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