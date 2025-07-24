How Trump Prepares America For War With China

The U.S. says it doesn’t want war with China. But the trillion-dollar budgets, the arms deals, the troop deployments, and the rising drumbeat of “deterrence” say otherwise.



In this exposé, we cut through the Pentagon press releases and media talking points to ask the real questions:

📌 Who's driving this new Cold War—and why?

📌 Why are think tanks, defense contractors, and lobbyists cashing in while Taiwan becomes a flashpoint?

📌 Is this about security… or is it about profit?



We dig deep into how Washington is building the next conflict—economically, militarily, and psychologically. From AUKUS subs to TikTok bans, missile stockpiles to media narratives, it’s all part of the same machine. And history shows: when the machine moves fast enough… it slips.



This isn’t speculation. It’s happening. And unless we understand the stakes, we risk sleepwalking into catastrophe.



Further Links:

Inside Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for War with Chinahttps://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for?r=1fs9b



Cognitive warfare:

https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfareYoutube: https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ



Patrik baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

08:00 Hawks in high places

15:15 Fortifying the Indo-Pacific Frontline

22:00 Arsenals and Industry: Money is flowing

28:25 Taiwan the Powder Keg

33:15 Economic warfare and Propaganda Blitz

39:50 Profits and Prophecies: Who benefits



👇 Watch, share, and join the conversation in the comments.

#USChina #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Taiwan #Geopolitics #AUKUS #DefenseSpending #InformationWarfare #PacificWar

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.