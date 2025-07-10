Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kerz's avatar
kerz
6h

Economist Daniela Gabor has gone on record describing Blackrock influence in Brussels and European Parliament. Lo and Behold, now Germany answers to Blackrock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture