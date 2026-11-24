I spend much of my working life reading what powerful institutions say when they are under pressure and comparing it with what they do. Usually the gap between the two takes months to open. In the case of Nvidia and Jensen Huang it opened in five days, and the company put both ends of it in writing.

Most of what has been written about this story concerns the affair, the alleged spy and the share price. My interest lies elsewhere. I went back through the statements made by the board, the cabinet and the president, in the order they were made, and set each one beside the facts that existed at the time. Laid out that way, the story stops being about a chief executive’s private life. It becomes a story about how Washington uses its intelligence system in a fight over China, and about what happens when a private company becomes too important to the economy to be governed by its own board.

Two sentences, five days apart

On November 18, Nvidia’s new chairman, Harvey Jones, told the company’s employees that the board had accepted Huang’s resignation because he had shown a “lack of candor.” The previous day, opening the quarterly earnings call, he had told investors the board “does not intend“ to bring him back.

On November 23, the same directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive and board member. They said they were “satisfied“ with his candor. Then came the sentence that matters. The board had received input from “senior levels of the United States government,” and on that basis it was confident Huang posed no national security risk.

What evidence did the board receive between those two statements? None that anyone outside the room can see. The board’s own investigation is still running. No intelligence was declassified. Huang has not yet testified to Congress. What changed in those five days was the share price and the posture of the White House, and the rest of this piece is an account of how those two things came to outweigh everything else.

The intercept and the name

The case against Huang began with surveillance aimed at someone else. In the spring, according to CNN, American intelligence intercepted communications showing that an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore data center company already under investigation for diverting Nvidia chips to China, was having an affair with a “US person.” The names of Americans caught in foreign intercepts are routinely protected in intelligence reports. Officials asked for this one to be revealed, a step CNN’s sources called unusual. The name was Jensen Huang.

The executive was Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, no relation. Megaspeed was no small customer. It had bought more than $4 billion in Nvidia chips and rented the computing power to Alibaba and other Chinese firms.

I should be fair about the unmasking itself. It is a normal bureaucratic act, and the intelligence agencies receive thousands of requests a year. The last time it became a political scandal was in 2020, when the acting director of national intelligence declassified the names of Obama administration officials who had asked to unmask Michael Flynn, whose calls with the Russian ambassador later surfaced in the press. Trump’s White House cited that episode as proof that intelligence had been turned against a political opponent. This time the sequence is almost identical: a foreign target, an American caught in the net, a request for his name, a document passed among officials, a leak to the newspapers. The only real difference is that the officials involved now serve Trump, and the American they unmasked is a man Trump calls a friend.

From suspicion to finding

What turned the intercept into a career-ending weapon was a memo. Marco Rubio, who holds the jobs of secretary of state and national security adviser at once, oversaw a highly classified document on the relationship that went to a small circle of senior officials before Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. As the New York Times described its contents, it concluded that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to gather information on American chips and to push Jensen Huang to lobby Washington for looser export controls.

The Washington Post then reported the detail I consider the most important in the whole affair. Rubio had built his memo from a CIA report and recast the agency’s findings in his own “more assertive terms.” The CIA’s own officials were not convinced that the intercepts proved she was knowingly passing anything to Beijing. Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence thought the spy label overstated the case.

My academic training is in how language behaves under pressure, and this is the moment I keep returning to. The analysts held a suspicion. A political appointee rewrote it as a conclusion. Every headline in November about “the Chinese spy” traces back to his wording. The CIA’s own language was more cautious.

The warning nobody gave

When American intelligence learns that a foreign service is cultivating an American, the standard practice is to warn that person. Counterintelligence officers call it a defensive briefing. The FBI gave one in 2015 to Congressman Eric Swalwell about Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese agent who had befriended him. He cut off contact, and she left the country.

Jensen Huang never received such a briefing. Even Hillary Clinton, who has no reason to defend anyone in this administration, said on her podcast that officials “owe it to him to tell him.”

The usual reason for staying silent is that a warning ends the surveillance. That may well be the explanation here. The silence still produced something. For more than a year, a handful of officials in Washington held a file that could destroy the career of one of the most powerful executives in the country, and the man had no idea it existed. Whatever the intention behind it, that is a hold over him, and it was available to whoever chose to use it.

The president who shrugged

Trump was told, and Trump did nothing. He had first been briefed roughly a year ago and took no action, the Times reported; officials then believed Huang did not know what she was. Rubio briefed him again aboard Air Force One in May, and Trump regarded the affair as “an embarrassing personal matter,” according to CNN. Huang had initially been left off the delegation to Beijing. Trump called him that morning and asked him to come, and Huang flew to Alaska to meet the plane.

It is easy to see why the president was unmoved. Huang had been his most successful corporate partner. In December 2025 Trump cleared Nvidia to sell its H200 chips to approved Chinese customers, with the federal government taking 25 percent of the proceeds; an earlier deal for the H20 chip had set the government’s cut at 15 percent. Nvidia gave $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom, tied for the largest gift on the list. The Times reported in October that Trump had been wary of disrupting Nvidia’s sales because they were helping to drive the economy and the stock market.

The relationship had been arranged from the very beginning. Huang has recounted that the first call he received from the incoming administration came from Howard Lutnick, then preparing to run the Commerce Department, with a simple message: “whenever you need the president, call us.”

The plot that was the policy

The memo said Beijing wanted Huang to lobby Washington for looser export controls.

Huang did exactly that. He did it in the open, in the Oval Office, with the president’s encouragement, and he won. A former Commerce Department official made the point to CNN with some dryness: an intelligence operation wasn’t needed to achieve a result Huang was pursuing publicly anyway.

So the “foreign plot” described in Rubio’s memo was, in substance, the elected government’s own chip policy. Rubio could not overturn that policy; the president owned it. What he could do was place the policy’s most effective advocate in a classified document beside a suspected Chinese agent. Documents like that do not stay in safes forever.

The quiet war over Commerce

The memo landed in the middle of a year-long fight inside the administration over who would police Nvidia’s sales in Asia.

Lutnick frequently clashed with other senior officials over the issue, and critics inside the government accused his department of shielding the company. The record gave them material. Commerce had not added a single company to the entity list, the government’s export blacklist, in over a year, the longest such gap in eighteen years. Three former Commerce officials told reporters they had been sidelined or pushed out after drafting restrictions on technology exports. The department called the suggestion that Nvidia had chilled its work “false and reckless.” The same reporting pointed out that Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm Lutnick ran before joining the cabinet, appears in public filings as a sales agent for Bitdeer, an Nvidia cloud partner expanding into Southeast Asia.

Commerce’s own investigators had been working on Megaspeed. In 2025 they stopped, after Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, emailed the agents to say a senior Commerce official had given him permission to get in touch about the case. The investigation moved to the Justice Department. In June, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to Teter and to the chair of Nvidia’s audit committee asking whether the board exercised meaningful oversight of export compliance at all.

On the other side stood Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who reportedly confronted Lutnick directly and asked why Megaspeed wasn’t on the list. Commerce denies the conversation happened. Bessent later said in public that other agencies had wanted Megaspeed blacklisted and that Commerce “has the pen.”

The leak

The Times published the intelligence conclusion on October 29. On November 7 the Financial Times reported the romance described in the memo.

I do not know who gave either newspaper the material, and nobody writing about this has said. I can only report the timing. A classified document that the president had chosen to ignore since the spring reached the press just as the export fight was peaking, and days before midterm elections in which Democrats swept the country, including in states opposed to new data centers. David Sacks, who has advised Trump on artificial intelligence and whom members of Congress regard as a leading opponent of tighter controls, wrote that the spy narrative was collapsing and that the only crime anyone could be sure of was the leak itself. Sacks is hardly a neutral witness, but on that narrow point I think he was right. Whoever arranged the leak achieved with it what the intelligence alone had never achieved.

The fall

The sequence after that was fast. On November 8 Huang admitted the affair in a note to staff, and the board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. On November 10, by the Times’ account, Trump urged him to fight for his job, and aides described the president as seeing Nvidia as essentially too big to fail. Reports followed of a second affair, with a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to him. On November 12 the board announced Huang had resigned and named his chief financial officer, Colette Kress, interim chief executive.

The language of retreat

What interests me most is what happened to the spy allegation once it had done its work. Within four days, every authority that spoke on the record had stepped away from it.

On November 12, the day of the resignation, Singapore published the results of its own investigation into Megaspeed, opened in February 2025 without any request from a foreign government. Its police found insufficient evidence that Alice Huang had committed any offense, though they concluded she had knowingly misled them about her role at the company, and they barred her from the country. The ministry added that she had not been investigated for espionage.

In Washington, Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked when the Justice Department had learned that she might be a Chinese asset. “Nobody said that,” he answered, and added that he certainly had not.

On November 15, Bessent went on Fox News and said it did not matter to him whether she was a spy. His concern was Nvidia’s compliance culture. If Nvidia were a bank, he said, “a lot of the executives would be removed.” He called for a “dramatic shakeup” and an outside chief executive and gave the board ten days to explain its China sales. That remark means more than it sounds. The cabinet officer leading the charge against Nvidia’s leadership had just declared the espionage question, the very question that removed the founder, irrelevant to his purpose. His purpose was the sales. And there were other levers in reserve: two administration officials told Semafor the Justice Department was running three inquiries that could reach Nvidia, two connected to Megaspeed and the server maker Supermicro, and one, on antitrust grounds, aimed at Nvidia itself.

On November 16, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that neither he nor the president knew whether she was a spy, because “this intelligence always points in different directions.”

Nobody retracted the allegation and nobody apologized for it. It was simply allowed to evaporate once the man it had been aimed at was gone.

Shenzhen

November 16 was a busy day. The Justice and Commerce departments issued a rare joint statement confirming a criminal investigation of Megaspeed and promising the full extent of the law for any criminal conduct that may have occurred. Commerce also issued a rule requiring licenses for advanced chip shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, and to overseas data centers renting computing power to Chinese firms. The hawks, in other words, got their policy. And on the same day Trump, leaving for Asia, said he “would not mind“ seeing Huang back and warned against positions that might “insult China.”

The trip ended in Shenzhen. On November 18 Xi Jinping greeted Trump personally at the airport, a courtesy he had not extended in May, and Trump arrived promising the United States would not insult Beijing over chips. American officials let it be known he would not raise the Nvidia scandal. On November 19 the two leaders met for the third time this year. A president in the middle of chip and tariff negotiations with Beijing had every reason to treat a Chinese honey-trap story as an embarrassment, and the man at its center as an asset worth recovering.

The central bank of AI

Bessent’s bank comparison was more accurate than he meant it to be, and it explains the speed of what came next.

Over the past two years Nvidia has become the financier of its own customers. In 2025 it agreed to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build data centers that would be filled with its chips, and it put $30 billion into OpenAI this year alone. It owns more than 12 percent of CoreWeave, a cloud company that buys its chips, and has promised to buy $6.3 billion of any computing capacity CoreWeave cannot sell through 2032. One portfolio manager described the new generation of cloud companies built on this model in five words: “it’s pretty much all by Nvidia.”

The money goes out from Nvidia to its customers and comes back as orders. The market had come to regard Huang personally as the guarantee behind those commitments. When he left, the chairman of one investment firm said the vendor financing and guarantees that Nvidia and Jensen Huang had stepped into were now over. On Friday, November 20, Nvidia closed at $125.53, down nearly 14 percent on the day and roughly $2.7 trillion below its October peak. Nvidia is the heaviest single weight in the S&P 500, the index behind a large share of American retirement savings, and the president’s party had just lost the midterms.

I will write about this financial architecture separately, because it deserves its own treatment. The essential point for now is simple. A company that lends to the companies that buy its products, at the center of the economy’s most important boom, gets treated by the state the way a systemically important bank gets treated. Its chief executive becomes part of the collateral.

The board

The directors facing this pressure were hardly strangers to Huang. Harvey Jones, the new chairman, had sat on the board since 1993, the year the company was founded. Two prominent investors, Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, whose firms together held about $2.13 billion in Nvidia shares, had already urged the directors to leave room for Huang’s return.

The weekend

The rescue took one weekend. Trump asked Vance to work with the board. According to The Hill, Vance carried two assurances from the White House to the directors: the administration did not regard Huang as a national security threat, and he was not facing criminal charges. Bessent, who a week earlier had demanded an outsider, softened his stance on November 22. Trump told CNBC he had been talking to the board “directly and indirectly.” On Monday, November 23, the board reinstated Huang, announced a search for a chief compliance officer and created a committee of independent directors to oversee export controls. The shares closed 31 percent higher.

A week before he delivered those assurances, Vance had said on national television that he did not know whether the central allegation was true. Nothing in between resolved it. The Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Megaspeed is still open. The antitrust inquiry into Nvidia reportedly continues. Huang and Teter sit for transcribed interviews with three House committees on December 1 and 2. The government that cleared him has not finished investigating the case, and Congress has not yet heard from him. I struggle to see how the certification and the investigation can both be taken seriously.

What I take from all this

What the record shows is more ordinary than a deep-state plot, and in some ways more troubling.

Two factions of the same administration share a premise. Both regard China as the adversary and advanced chips as weapons in a contest with it. Their quarrel is only about whether American companies should keep selling to the adversary while the contest lasts, and how large a share the Treasury should take. That shared premise is what made it so easy to turn the intelligence system on an American executive, and so easy to dress up his rehabilitation as a national security judgment. Every step in this affair was justified by reference to China. None of them was decided by evidence about China.

The faction that lost the policy argument in public used classified intelligence to win it in private, by hardening a doubtful suspicion into a finding and letting it reach the press. The faction that owns the policy then used the same authority in reverse, certifying the man safe on grounds no one outside government can examine. The public was asked to accept his removal on secret evidence and his return on secret assurances.

The board learned in less than a fortnight that it governs nothing the state cares about. Nvidia’s chief executive now holds his job on the strength of a government assurance, which places him at the White House’s pleasure as surely as any cabinet member.

And the tools are still lying on the table. Intercept, unmask, withhold the warning, sharpen the wording, circulate, leak: the sequence is available for the next executive or journalist whose views on China displease whichever faction holds the memo. For Nvidia specifically, the antitrust file is already open, in case it is ever needed.

China has called the allegations smears. Alice Huang has disappeared from public view. Megaspeed has never been added to the export blacklist. And when Huang finally testifies to Congress, he will do it behind closed doors.