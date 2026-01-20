How Western Media Sells War, with Patrick Henningsen

“How Western Media Sells War” is a deep-dive conversation with journalist and broadcaster Patrick Henningsen, founder of 21st Century Wire, on how conflict is packaged, branded, and sold to the public through news and entertainment.
We look at:
* How language, imagery, and repetition turn military campaigns into “humanitarian interventions” or “defensive actions”.
* The role of think tanks, PR firms, and political elites in feeding ready‑made narratives into Western newsrooms.
* Why dissenting voices are marginalised, smeared, or algorithmically buried when war agendas are on the table.
If this interview opens up more questions, don’t stop here. For global geopolitics and narrative warfare, you can find my long-form pieces on Substack; for a Europe-first, Eurocentric take on power, autonomy, and identity, my essays are on Medium.
My Substack: https://karat.substack.com
My Medium: https://medium.com/@thomas.s.karat
Further Links:
Patrick Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4
Suzie Dawson: https://youtu.be/Cza4LHImyQM
Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A
Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0
Article on Libertarian Institute: https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/europe-is-americas-sacrifice/
Your iPhone is spying on you: https://karat.substack.com/p/your-iphones-new-ai-is-spying-on
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
02:10 Who is Patrick
03:10 Silencing critical voices
13:00 The consensus for war with Russia
26:45 Total transformation of the energy marked
37:35 How Anglo-American interests collide with Europe
48:10 Trump National Security Strategy
01:13:40 NATO Bombs on West Europe
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