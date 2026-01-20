How Western Media Sells War, with Patrick Henningsen

“How Western Media Sells War” is a deep-dive conversation with journalist and broadcaster Patrick Henningsen, founder of 21st Century Wire, on how conflict is packaged, branded, and sold to the public through news and entertainment.



We look at:

* How language, imagery, and repetition turn military campaigns into “humanitarian interventions” or “defensive actions”.

* The role of think tanks, PR firms, and political elites in feeding ready‑made narratives into Western newsrooms.

* Why dissenting voices are marginalised, smeared, or algorithmically buried when war agendas are on the table.



If this interview opens up more questions, don’t stop here. For global geopolitics and narrative warfare, you can find my long-form pieces on Substack; for a Europe-first, Eurocentric take on power, autonomy, and identity, my essays are on Medium.



My Substack: https://karat.substack.com

My Medium: https://medium.com/@thomas.s.karat





Further Links:

Patrick Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4

Suzie Dawson: https://youtu.be/Cza4LHImyQM

Daniele Ganser: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Article on Libertarian Institute: https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/europe-is-americas-sacrifice/



Your iPhone is spying on you: https://karat.substack.com/p/your-iphones-new-ai-is-spying-on



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

02:10 Who is Patrick

03:10 Silencing critical voices

13:00 The consensus for war with Russia

26:45 Total transformation of the energy marked

37:35 How Anglo-American interests collide with Europe

48:10 Trump National Security Strategy

01:13:40 NATO Bombs on West Europe

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