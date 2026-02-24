“If My Father Had Gone to Palestine...”_ Carolyn Gelenter on Zionism and Refusing to Lose Humanity

What happens when history is used as a shield instead of a warning?
🌍 And what gets erased when the world’s attention shifts elsewhere?
As war dominates headlines in Ukraine and tensions escalate with Iran, something else quietly slips out of focus:Gaza. The West Bank. Ongoing occupation, displacement, and mass violence.
This conversation refuses that drift.
🎙️ My guest is Carolyn Genteler — activist, longtime campaigner for Palestinian rights, and daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She speaks from a position that is rarely given space: inside Jewish history, yet firmly opposed to Zionism and the moral exemptions claimed in its name.
This is not a debate about slogans or identity politics.
It is a conversation about:
🧠 Indoctrination and how it survives generations
⚖️ Victimhood — real, inherited, and politically weaponised
🚨 October 7th and what it interrupted, not what it began
🧱 Checkpoints, arrests, and the everyday mechanics of occupation
🚓 Criminalising dissent and why peaceful resistance is now labelled extremism
🕯️ The refusal to surrender humanity — even when it would be easier to do so
One moment in this interview cuts to the core:
“If my father had gone to Palestine instead of Australia, I could be that soldier.The only difference is that I refuse to lose my humanity.”
This is a conversation about memory versus conscience, about how easily violence becomes background noise — and how distraction can be as powerful as denial.
📌 If you’re looking for outrage, this isn’t it.
📌 If you’re looking for clarity, discomfort, and moral seriousness — you’re in the right place.
🔔 Subscribe for long-form interviews on power, propaganda, psychology, and geopolitics
📂 Full archives & uncensored work on my Substack: https://karat.substack.com
💬 Join the discussion respectfully in the comments
Time stamps:
00:00 Introduction – Identity, Holocaust Legacy, and Why Jewish Voices Are Amplified
11:02 Zionism vs Judaism – Indoctrination, Victimhood, and Internal Jewish Hierarchies
10:34 From Committed Zionist to First Cracks – Israel, Kibbutz Life, and Racism Experienced
31:41 Palestine Witnessing – Checkpoints, Arrests, and the Moment You Cannot “Unsee”
49:33 October 7th – State Knowledge, Manufactured Consent, and Political Utility
57:31 Criminalising Dissent – Palestine Action, Arrests, and the End of Liberal Pretence
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