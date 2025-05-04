Inside Israel’s Seductive Propaganda: David Miller on Military Image Warfare

🎙️ David Miller Exposes How Propaganda Shapes Media and Public Opinion
In this highly controversial interview, renowned political sociologist Professor David Miller pulls back the curtain on how governments, militaries, and corporations weaponize media to control public perception.
We dive deep into Miller’s research on propaganda , media manipulation, and the manufacture of consent, with a special focus on his groundbreaking analysis of Israel’s use of seductive imagery — including female IDF soldiers — to sanitize its global image.
This is not a conversation about media “mistakes.”
This is a blunt, urgent examination of how mainstream news outlets act as extensions of state power, shaping what you believe, feel, and fear.
🔥 Key Topics:
* David Miller propaganda research
* Media complicity in information warfare
* How governments manipulate public opinion
* Seductive aesthetics in military campaigns
* Critical media literacy strategies
💬 Comment below: How do you see propaganda shaping your media landscape?
👍 Like, share, and subscribe for more critical interviews that challenge the narratives.
📢 Follow me on Substack for extended analysis: https://karat.substack.com/
📢 Follow David Miller’s work: https://trackingpower.substack.com/
📢 Palesting declassified https://rumble.com/c/c-2038345
🔥 Further Links:
Rape research:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/287351321_Attitudes_towards_different_types_of_rape_among_Israeli_students
Download the PDF:https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Avigail-Moor/publication/287351321_Attitudes_towards_different_types_of_rape_among_Israeli_students/links/5e34ad97458515072d73f7df/Attitudes-towards-different-types-of-rape-among-Israeli-students.pdf?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIn19
Females IDF soldier rape Palestinian woman.
https://www.berghahnjournals.com/view/journals/conflict-and-society/9/1/arcs090105.xml?utm_source=chatgpt.com
A concerning survey shows that a majority of young people in the UK believe Israel should not exist
https://eurojewcong.org/news/communities-news/united-kingdom/a-concerning-survey-shows-that-a-majority-of-young-people-in-the-uk-believe-israel-should-not-exist/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
NATO cognitive warfare
https://innovationhub-act.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Cognitive-Warfare-Symposium-ENSC-March-2022-Publication.pdf
Qatar Gate https://youtu.be/nbGmaHwJ9Jo
South Africa clip https://youtu.be/Kay1FgQCNTM
Omer Bartov https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE
Dr. Mark Perlmutter https://youtu.be/MX27DnEek5o
⏰ Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:55 Palestinian solidarity campaign
07:05 Landmark court ruling update
12:50 IDF’s seductive imagery
20:35 The Zionist messaging is failing
25:45 Propaganda on steroids
35:00 The corruption of main stream media
39:05 Dehumanisation as emotional trick
44:20 How to counter Propaganda
53:05 Final thoughts
✅ Hashtags:
#DavidMiller #Propaganda #MediaManipulation #InformationWarfare #Israel #IDF #CriticalMedia #PublicOpinion #geopolitics #gaza
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