Inside Israel’s Seductive Propaganda: David Miller on Military Image Warfare

🎙️ David Miller Exposes How Propaganda Shapes Media and Public Opinion



In this highly controversial interview, renowned political sociologist Professor David Miller pulls back the curtain on how governments, militaries, and corporations weaponize media to control public perception.

We dive deep into Miller’s research on propaganda , media manipulation, and the manufacture of consent, with a special focus on his groundbreaking analysis of Israel’s use of seductive imagery — including female IDF soldiers — to sanitize its global image.



This is not a conversation about media “mistakes.”

This is a blunt, urgent examination of how mainstream news outlets act as extensions of state power, shaping what you believe, feel, and fear.



🔥 Key Topics:

* David Miller propaganda research

* Media complicity in information warfare

* How governments manipulate public opinion

* Seductive aesthetics in military campaigns

* Critical media literacy strategies



💬 Comment below: How do you see propaganda shaping your media landscape?



👍 Like, share, and subscribe for more critical interviews that challenge the narratives.



📢 Follow me on Substack for extended analysis: https://karat.substack.com/

📢 Follow David Miller’s work: https://trackingpower.substack.com/

📢 Palesting declassified https://rumble.com/c/c-2038345



🔥 Further Links:

Rape research:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/287351321_Attitudes_towards_different_types_of_rape_among_Israeli_students



Download the PDF:https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Avigail-Moor/publication/287351321_Attitudes_towards_different_types_of_rape_among_Israeli_students/links/5e34ad97458515072d73f7df/Attitudes-towards-different-types-of-rape-among-Israeli-students.pdf?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIn19



Females IDF soldier rape Palestinian woman.

https://www.berghahnjournals.com/view/journals/conflict-and-society/9/1/arcs090105.xml?utm_source=chatgpt.com



A concerning survey shows that a majority of young people in the UK believe Israel should not exist

https://eurojewcong.org/news/communities-news/united-kingdom/a-concerning-survey-shows-that-a-majority-of-young-people-in-the-uk-believe-israel-should-not-exist/?utm_source=chatgpt.com



NATO cognitive warfare

https://innovationhub-act.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Cognitive-Warfare-Symposium-ENSC-March-2022-Publication.pdf



Qatar Gate https://youtu.be/nbGmaHwJ9Jo

South Africa clip https://youtu.be/Kay1FgQCNTM

Omer Bartov https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE

Dr. Mark Perlmutter https://youtu.be/MX27DnEek5o



⏰ Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

02:55 Palestinian solidarity campaign

07:05 Landmark court ruling update

12:50 IDF’s seductive imagery

20:35 The Zionist messaging is failing

25:45 Propaganda on steroids

35:00 The corruption of main stream media

39:05 Dehumanisation as emotional trick

44:20 How to counter Propaganda

53:05 Final thoughts



✅ Hashtags:

#DavidMiller #Propaganda #MediaManipulation #InformationWarfare #Israel #IDF #CriticalMedia #PublicOpinion #geopolitics #gaza

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