Inside Pakistan’s Political Elite: Love, Power, Exile and assassinations

🎙️ An Insider’s Story: Laurence Gourret on Benazir Bhutto, Power, and Exile

👇Read an in-depth background report on Benazir Bhutto on my Substack:

👇 https://karat.substack.com/p/benazir-bhutto-a-dynasty-of-hope?r=1fs9b



What happens when a journalist gets too close to power?

In this gripping interview, French journalist and author Laurence Gourret shares her untold story from inside 1990s Pakistan—where she lived, loved, investigated... and was ultimately exiled by the ISI.



🕵️‍♀️ She had intimate access to the country’s elite.

🔥 She witnessed the rise—and unraveling—of Benazir Bhutto firsthand.

💔 She lost the love of her life.

🛑 And she was thrown out of the country for what she knew.



Forget the polished biographies and Western myths. This is the version of Benazir—and of Pakistan—you were never supposed to hear. Gourret doesn’t give you a sanitized portrait. She gives you the contradictions, the compromises, the raw political machinery behind the veil.



🎧 Topics we cover:

– Life as a foreign journalist inside Pakistan 🇵🇰

– The private face of Benazir Bhutto 🧕

– Power, patriarchy, murder and assassinations 🎭

– Surveillance, censorship, and exile 👁️

– Love, loss, and the price of truth 💣



📚 Laurence Gourret is the author of Benazir: L’envers du voile (Behind the Veil) — a fearless book banned from many shelves, but never forgotten by those who read it.



🔗 Watch now on Youtube or listen to what she saw on your preferred podcast platform.🎤 And decide for yourself who Benazir really was.



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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:40 Who is Laurence

12:35 A fashion show in Pakistan

15:30 Imran Khan

19:35 India/Pakistan tensions

24:30 Benazir Bhutto, the woman

27:40 ISI, Pakistans intelligence service

32:05 A French woman in Pakistan

43:10 The rise and fall of a legend

53:20 Jailing political opponents

57:00 Ordinary life

01:01:10 Leaving Love in Pakistan

01:02:35 The Riad



#BenazirBhutto #PakistanPolitics #Journalism #LaurenceGourret #PowerAndExile #UntoldStories #WomenInPower #InvestigativeJournalism

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