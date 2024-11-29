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Inside the Honeytrap: The Real Story Behind the Maria Butina Scandal
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Inside the Honeytrap: The Real Story Behind the Maria Butina Scandal

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Thomas Karat
Nov 29, 2024

Welcome to an explosive interview that dives deep into the controversial life of Maria Butina—a name that stirred international intrigue as the alleged 'honeytrap' at the center of a U.S.-Russia scandal. Maria Butina became the face of one of the most contentious espionage cases in recent history, a tale woven with accusations, political agendas, and media frenzy. Branded by some as a seductive Kremlin operative and by others as an innocent activist caught in a geopolitical storm, Butina’s story is one of seduction, secrecy, and high-stakes political drama.

Today, Maria speaks openly about her journey—from her connections with U.S. power players to the accusations that would forever change her life. Joining us is investigative journalist James Bamford, who sets the stage by dissecting the intense scrutiny and media frenzy that shaped the ‘Honeytrap Controversy.’ Was she really a covert Russian agent, or just a pawn in a larger game of political paranoia? Join us as we unpack the mystery, the scandal, and the truth behind Maria Butina's story.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro
 09:55 Who is Maria Butina
 21:00 The founding of “Rights to bear arms” in Russia
 23:55 Maria meets David Keene, former NRA President
 30:05 NRA delegation in Moscow
 31:45 Backchannels to the Trump campaign
 33:30 Maria meets Trump at the Freedom Fest
 36:50 Maria meets George D. O’Neil, Rockefeller heir
 40:50 Patrick Byrne, lover and FBI informant
 50:25 National prayer breakfast
 53:00 Senate Intelligence committee questions
 53:15 Arrested by the FBI
 54:50 James Bamford
 01:12:00 The five years since
 01:15:55 Russian sentiments on the war in Ukraine 

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