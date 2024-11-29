Inside the Honeytrap: The Real Story Behind the Maria Butina Scandal

Welcome to an explosive interview that dives deep into the controversial life of Maria Butina—a name that stirred international intrigue as the alleged 'honeytrap' at the center of a U.S.-Russia scandal. Maria Butina became the face of one of the most contentious espionage cases in recent history, a tale woven with accusations, political agendas, and media frenzy. Branded by some as a seductive Kremlin operative and by others as an innocent activist caught in a geopolitical storm, Butina’s story is one of seduction, secrecy, and high-stakes political drama.
Today, Maria speaks openly about her journey—from her connections with U.S. power players to the accusations that would forever change her life. Joining us is investigative journalist James Bamford, who sets the stage by dissecting the intense scrutiny and media frenzy that shaped the ‘Honeytrap Controversy.’ Was she really a covert Russian agent, or just a pawn in a larger game of political paranoia? Join us as we unpack the mystery, the scandal, and the truth behind Maria Butina's story.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
09:55 Who is Maria Butina
21:00 The founding of “Rights to bear arms” in Russia
23:55 Maria meets David Keene, former NRA President
30:05 NRA delegation in Moscow
31:45 Backchannels to the Trump campaign
33:30 Maria meets Trump at the Freedom Fest
36:50 Maria meets George D. O’Neil, Rockefeller heir
40:50 Patrick Byrne, lover and FBI informant
50:25 National prayer breakfast
53:00 Senate Intelligence committee questions
53:15 Arrested by the FBI
54:50 James Bamford
01:12:00 The five years since
01:15:55 Russian sentiments on the war in Ukraine
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