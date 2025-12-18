Iran, Gaza, and the West: Yassamine Mather on the Politics Nobody Dares to Discuss

🔥 Oxford Academic and Iranian Scholar Yassamine Mather takes us deep into the political, historical, and personal terrain behind today’s Iran. And she does it with a clarity and honesty that’s almost disarming. T:his was one of the most surprising and revealing conversations I’ve recorded this year.



At one point she casually mentions volunteering for a covert mission in Iran—setting up an underground, anti-government radio station for the fedayeen in the mountains between Tehran and Kurdistan. She tells it as if it were nothing. It’s not nothing. It’s the kind of story that stops you in your tracks.



🎓 Based at the University of Oxford, Yassamine brings decades of political analysis, activism, and academic work into the room:

• the inner logic of the Iranian state• the failures and fractures of the opposition

• the West’s selective outrage• the left’s internal contradictions

• why revolutions rarely deliver what people expect

• and how exile shapes a political mind



And beyond the politics, this conversation shows you the person: sharp, thoughtful, funny, and carrying more history than she lets on.



We even walked through Oxford afterwards—her university access opening doors to places you almost never get to see. It adds something intimate to the whole encounter.



🔔 If you want more interviews like this, make sure to subscribe and hit the bell—though, given the shadow-banning on this channel, I can’t promise YouTube will notify you. Still, it helps.



📝 Also: I just released my analysis of Trump’s National Security Strategy (Nov 2025) on Substack.It’s… something you have to read to believe. A genuine eye-opener.→ https://karat.substack.com



Further Links:

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE

Aarnon Milchan, Hollywood billionaire and Super Spy: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Inside Trump’s 2025 Blueprint for War with China: https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for?r=1fs9b



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:20 Who is Yassamine Mather

10:00 Shah Reza Pahlavi

15:50 The consequences of taking out Mosaddegh

28:15 The Iraq Iran war

36:10 Jimmy Carters Hostage crisis

39:30 Regime change

41:55 Taking out Iran Proxies

49:45 Killing the negotiators

54:15 Is Irans nuclear project dead

01:09:45 What comes after the mullahs

01:18:45 Can BRICS protect Iran

01:32:55 Can Iran hurt Israel

01:39:20 A radio station in the mountains

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.