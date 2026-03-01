By the time you read this, you’ll have already decided how you feel about the US-Israel attack on Iran. You might not have consciously chosen a position, but your brain has. It happened somewhere between the third headline and the second clip of smoke over Tehran. Fast, automatic, below awareness.

This is what psychologists call the “mere exposure effect” crossed with something older and deeper — your brain’s threat-detection system doing what 300,000 years of evolution designed it to do: sort incoming signals into safe/dangerous, us/them, act/freeze. That system kept your ancestors alive on the savannah. It is absolutely useless for evaluating a joint military operation across six countries with cascading second-order effects on global energy markets.

But it already ran. And now you have a feeling. And that feeling is going to do something dangerous: it’s going to masquerade as an opinion.

I made a video today. It’s not about what happened in Iran — you already know what happened. Every outlet on earth is giving you the same footage and roughly the same framing. Which, if you think about it for even a second, should itself be a data point worth interrogating.

The video is about something you almost certainly haven’t seen covered: the six specific communication techniques being deployed right now — today, in real time — to shape how you process this event. I name them. I show the mechanics. And I demonstrate them using the actual language coming out of the White House, the Pentagon, and your news feed.

I’m not going to summarize them here. And that’s deliberate.

Here’s why. There’s a well-documented cognitive bias called the “illusion of explanatory depth.” It was identified by Rozenblit and Keil in 2002 and it works like this: people consistently believe they understand complex systems — how a toilet works, how a helicopter flies, how a war gets justified — far better than they actually do. The illusion holds up right until the moment you’re asked to explain the mechanism step by step. Then it collapses.

If I gave you the six techniques in text right now, your brain would scan them, pattern-match them against things you already sort of know, and file them under “yeah, I basically knew that.” You’d feel informed. You wouldn’t be. The illusion of depth would do its work, and you’d scroll on without the tools actually landing.

The video forces a different cognitive process. It’s 17 minutes of sequential demonstration — showing you how each technique operates on specific language from today’s coverage. That’s slow enough to bypass the skim-and-sort reflex and actually reach the part of your brain that updates its models.

I realise I’m essentially telling you that I’m strategically withholding information to manipulate your behaviour. Which is exactly what the video is about other people doing to you. The difference — and I’d argue it matters — is that I’m telling you I’m doing it.

One more thing before the video.

There’s a bias called the “ostrich effect” also know as confirmation bias — the tendency to avoid information that might be threatening or uncomfortable. It was named by Galai and Sade in 2006, originally about investors who stop checking their portfolios during a crash. But it applies more broadly. When reality gets sufficiently alarming, our instinct isn’t to seek more information. It’s to seek less. To find a frame that feels manageable and stop there.

Today, every media frame on offer is manageable. Good guys, bad guys, retaliation, defence, “strong leadership.” They’re all cognitively comfortable. The video below is not comfortable. It will make the next 48 hours of coverage feel different — more visible, more constructed, more deliberate. You will notice things you weren’t noticing, and you won’t be able to stop.

That’s a cost. It’s a real one. Being more perceptive about manipulation doesn’t make you happier. It makes you more accurate. Whether you want accuracy or comfort right now is a genuine choice, and I’m not going to pretend it isn’t.

Certainty is the bias nobody thinks they have.

