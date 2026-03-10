Iran Propaganda, Cognitive Warfare, and Media Manipulation | Pieter Rambags

In this wide-ranging conversation from The Hague, we sit down with a Dutch peace activist, data analyst, and founder involved in the New Peace Movement to discuss one of the most pressing questions of our time:



How are modern wars justified — and who shapes the narrative?



Drawing on his background in data analytics and information systems, the guest explains how propaganda, cognitive bias, and modern media ecosystems influence public perception of global conflicts.



The discussion moves from AI and information control to the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran, and examines how narratives are constructed in Western political discourse.



Along the way, we explore topics rarely addressed openly in mainstream debate.



📌 Topics discussed

▪️ Propaganda and cognitive warfare in modern geopolitics

▪️ The role of media in shaping narratives about Gaza and the Middle East▪️ NATO, Western military power, and global security structures

▪️ The influence of lobbying and political narratives

▪️ Historical responsibility and Western foreign policy

▪️ Militarization in Europe and the future of diplomacy

▪️ Why diplomacy may be disappearing from international politics



🌍 About the guest

The guest is a Dutch data analyst, entrepreneur, and peace activist involved in several civil society initiatives, including the New Peace Movement in the Netherlands. His work focuses on exposing propaganda, promoting diplomacy, and challenging the narratives that lead societies toward war.



💬 Join the discussion

What role does propaganda play in modern warfare?Is diplomacy disappearing from international politics?And how should citizens navigate information in an age of narrative warfare?



Let us know your thoughts in the comments.



📌 Further Links:

Tiktok Hostile Takeover:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between



Marco Rubio Slips UP:

https://karat.substack.com/p/marco-rubio-admits-israel-triggered



The Velvet Cage:

https://karat.substack.com/p/soft-chains-silent-guardswelcome



Dutch Diplomat Caught in Iran:

https://karat.substack.com/p/a-diplomatic-suitcase-at-imam-khomeini



YouTube:

Yassamine Mather: https://youtu.be/UkZmcyq7Gqw

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/NpuIQEv8QsMUS Ambassador Jack Matlock: https://youtu.be/rpKPrsS6KBs

Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

Chat GPT Bias Test: https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE



Implicit Association Test Harvard University: https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html



Dutch Peace Movement: nieuwevredesbeweging.nl



🔔 Subscribe for more interviews with diplomats, academics, and analysts on geopolitics, propaganda, and international relations.



Time stamps:

03:00 Introduction

04:51 Data, AI, and Information Manipulation

11:10 Propaganda and Cognitive Bias

16:12 The Collapse of International Law

22:54 NATO, Power Politics, and Security

33:39 Western Narratives and Global Conflicts

43:24 Militarization and Media Influence

53:39 Lobbying and Political Power

01:03:23 Gaza and the Israel–Palestine Conflict

01:07:11 Is There a Way Out?

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.