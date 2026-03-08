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IRAN: THE WAR AMERICA DIDN'T PLAN TO WIN
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IRAN: THE WAR AMERICA DIDN'T PLAN TO WIN

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Mar 08, 2026

🎯 Everyone's watching the missiles. Nobody's watching the water.

Washington launched Operation Epic Fury expecting a 4-5 day campaign. Three days in: 6 American soldiers dead, Dubai airport hit, Qatar's flights grounded, and Iran still hasn't touched its most devastating leverage.

This video isn't about who's right or wrong. It's about a specific, identifiable strategic error — and the behavioral, economic, and demographic time bombs that were never war-gamed before the first strike was ordered.

🧠 What you'll learn:
⚡ Why "destruction" and "deterrence" are not the same thing — and why confusing them is the core planning failure of this conflict
💧 The water vulnerability that makes Gulf state governments more exposed than any missile can explain — and why Iran doesn't even need to pull the trigger to weaponize it
👥 Why 88.5% of the UAE's population being foreign nationals isn't just a demographic footnote — it's a potential state-level collapse dressed as a HR problem
🎯 The game theory concept that explains Iran's entire strategic logic right now — and why "the big wave" Trump keeps promising plays directly into it
🔗 How your evolved threat-detection wiring — the same system that kept your ancestors alive — is now determining the fate of the Gulf's trillion-dollar economies

📖 Read the full analysis: Iran: The War America Didn't Plan to Win:
https://karat.substack.com

⏱️ Chapters:
00:00 — The opening bet that didn't land
02:10 — Destruction vs. deterrence: the core error
04:45 — Why Iran rejected the ceasefire before Day 1 was over
07:20 — The demographic trap nobody's reporting
10:05 — Water as a weapon: the 2009 State Department cable
13:30 — The munitions math Washington doesn't want to discuss
16:40 — Three questions to ask before any "decisive" military campaign

🔔 Subscribe for behavioral and strategic analysis of political events — no punditry, no partisanship, just the mechanics of how power actually works.
💬 What question do you think should have been asked before the first strike was ordered? Drop it below.

#IranWar #Geopolitics #StrategicAnalysis #MiddleEast #BehavioralPolitics #USIran #OperationEpicFury

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