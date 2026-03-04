Iran; Unintended Consequences

People ask me what I think about the Iran war.

Here’s what I think: the most important thing happening right now has nothing to do with missiles.

It has to do with a banker in Dubai who just checked his company’s evacuation policy for the first time. A Qatari LNG engineer whose wife called from Amsterdam asking when he’s coming home. A multinational HR department quietly revising its “critical staff” list.

That’s the war nobody’s covering.

Here’s the thing about threat perception — and this is where it gets personally relevant, even if you’re nowhere near the Gulf. The same cognitive wiring that’s making those decisions happen fast and below conscious reasoning is the same wiring that’s being activated every time you watch the news coverage right now. Your brain is not processing this analytically. It’s running an ancient threat-detection algorithm that evolved for a 150-person tribe, not a regional war playing out across your phone screen.

Which means most people watching this conflict — including, apparently, some of the people who planned it — are not seeing it clearly.

There’s a detail in the new video I posted that I keep thinking about. A declassified State Department cable from 2009 assessed that a strike on one specific Saudi desalination plant would force the entire population of Riyadh — seven million people — to evacuate within a week.

That cable has been public for fifteen years.

Nobody modeled it.

The video is about what happens when you design a war’s entry and forget to design its exit. But honestly? It’s also about something more uncomfortable — the specific ways that very smart, very powerful people make catastrophic decisions because they’re running on the same cognitive shortcuts as the rest of us.

Watch it. Then read the article linked below it.

The question at the end might keep you up tonight.