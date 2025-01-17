Is Jordan Isreal’s next target?

Exclusive Interview with Senator Mohammed Dawodieh | Jordan’s Role in Middle East Politics



In this interview, we sit down with Senator Mohammed Dawodieh, former minister and ambassador, to discuss Jordan’s precarious position amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. As the region faces turmoil—from Nasrallah’s assassination to Iranian rockets raining on Israel—Jordan remains caught between dangerous narratives, including the idea of a "Greater Israel" and calls for a "Palestinian state" on its soil.



Senator Dawodieh shares his unique perspective on Jordan’s resilience, the Hashemite monarchy’s role as a stabilising force, and the existential risks posed by regional politics and international powers.



📌 Topics Covered:

*Jordan’s tightrope diplomacy amidst Middle East tensions.

*The threat of Israeli expansionism and its implications for Jordan.

*The Hashemite monarchy’s role in ensuring regional stability.

*Insights into Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Jordan’s future.



💡 Don’t miss this deep dive into one of the Middle East’s most critical issues, featuring insights you won’t find anywhere else.



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Article about the leaked documents:

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:20 The long list of Israeli assassinations

06:50 Senator Mohammad Dawodieh

09:10 The Royal house of Jordan

12:15 Jordans fragile position

14:30 Challenges for Jordan

18:35 The Jordan-US relations

21:10 Is Jordan safe?

22:25 Israeli State terrorism

26:30 The costs of war for Israel

39:25 Could Jordan stand up to Israeli aggression?

40:55 East Jerusalem and the West Bank

48:50 The Two State Solution

59:20 Is Iran defeated?

01:06:05 US influence in the region

01:12:00 America, a declining Empire



#Jordan #MiddleEast #MohammedDawodieh #Israel #Palestine #Hashemite #Geopolitics #Diplomacy

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