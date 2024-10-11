Is the US Enabling Genocide in Gaza? Jordan’s Former Foreign Minister Reveals the Brutal Truth

Jordan's former foreign minister and the architect of its peace treaty with Israel, Dr. Marwan Muasher, reveals the brutal truth behind Western involvement in the region’s chaos.



In this unflinching interview, Dr. Marwan breaks his silence on the West’s complicity in fuelling decades of conflict in the Middle East. He pulls no punches as he exposes how U.S. support for Israel has transformed peace efforts into a tool for domination, how the international community has turned a blind eye to war crimes, and why the concept of a "Greater Israel" is no longer a fringe fantasy, but a political reality unfolding before our eyes.

From his unique position at the heart of key negotiations, Dr. Marwan sheds light on the deep betrayals behind the peace treaty, the unspoken agenda of American foreign policy, and how the West’s hypocrisy has led to a live-streamed genocide. The stakes have never been higher as Iran launches missiles, Israel retaliates, and the region spirals toward further chaos.

This is not just another conversation about the Middle East—this is a reckoning.

Will the international community finally be held accountable for its role in this ongoing crisis? Can Jordan, a nation balancing on the edge, continue to maintain its diplomatic tightrope? And most importantly, has the West—despite its claims of peace—been a silent partner in Israel’s expansionist agenda all along?

🔔 Subscribe to stay updated on more interviews where we challenge the status quo and expose the harsh realities of global power dynamics.

Watch Now and Join the Conversation:



00:00 Intro

08:55 The Root Cause

16:30 The Greater Israel

22:05 Reviewing the Peace Treaty

27:30 International community’s complicity

30:10 A changing perspective

33:50 Ambassador in a hostile country

36:30 Israels move to the right

37:35 Apartheid State

43:30 America is changing

51:50 AIPAC

55:20 Jordan/Israel relations

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.