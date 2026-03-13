Is Trump the anointed anti-Christ?

There is a version of American journalism that would have put the Doug Wilson Pentagon sermon on the front page. Wilson is Hegseth’s personal pastor. He believes homosexuality should be a crime, that the 19th Amendment was a mistake, and that Southern slaveholders were, in his words, on firm scriptural ground. He preached at the Pentagon on the Secretary of Defense’s invitation, broadcast live on the department’s internal television network, to an audience of active-duty military personnel who understood, whatever the official line about voluntary attendance, exactly what their career prospects looked like if they walked out.

That happened. It is documented. It is not complicated.

And yet the version of the story that got covered — when it got covered at all — was largely framed as a culture war skirmish. A political controversy. Something the left was upset about. The structural question — whether the chief military officer of a constitutional republic is using institutional authority to impose a specific theology on the armed forces — got flattened into: conservatives do religion, liberals object, film at eleven.

This is worth sitting with, because the video above and the article it points to are both trying to do something the mainstream frame makes surprisingly difficult: treat this as a serious institutional story rather than a tribal one.

What makes it difficult is a particular pathology in how American media handles religion. There are two gears. The first is respectful deference — faith is personal, we don’t question people’s beliefs, accusations of religious extremism carry an implicit bigotry charge that editors are nervous about. The second gear is mockery — the speaking-in-tongues clip, the prosperity gospel compilation, the slightly incredulous chyron. What there almost never is, is the middle register: patient, documented, structurally serious analysis of what specific theological movements believe, who they have access to, and what they are doing with that access.

The New Apostolic Reformation has been operating in that gap for twenty years. Most Americans still haven’t heard of it. That is not an accident. It is what happens when a movement is too fringe-seeming for deference and too organized and politically embedded for mockery to adequately describe.

The video I’ve posted today tries to give you the analytical vocabulary to close that gap — not the outrage vocabulary, which is easy and cheap, but the behavioral and linguistic tools to understand what sacred framing does, how it functions inside hierarchical institutions, and why the founders spent so much of their intellectual energy trying to keep it out of the machinery of the state.

The article in the description does something different: it documents, specifically and with sources, what has actually happened inside the Pentagon and the White House in recent weeks. Read both. They’re designed to work together — the video gives you the frame, the article fills it with evidence.

And then ask yourself the question the video ends on. Senators looked at those tattoos in a confirmation hearing last January. They knew what Deus Vult meant. They knew what the Jerusalem cross meant in the context of someone who had written a book called American Crusade and had once drunkenly chanted kill all Muslims at a veterans event. They chose not to ask.

That choice — that institutional silence — is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of the one we’re trying to tell.

The full investigative article, with all inline sources and citations, is linked below.