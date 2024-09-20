Israel on the Brink: How Far Until It Implodes?

In this thought-provoking interview, we are sitting down with seasoned journalist and Middle East expert and former Head of Associated Press, Dan Perry, to dive into some of the most pressing and controversial issues shaping the region today.



From Israel’s long history of targeted assassinations—most recently the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut—to Hamas’ and Israel's indoctrination of children, this conversation pulls no punches.



Though Dan supports Israel, his critical stance toward its government and Prime Minister Netanyahu creates a nuanced dialogue where opposing views are explored in depth. The interviewer, taking a more critical position on Israel’s policies, encourages difficult issues, resulting in a conversation that is as constructive as it is challenging.



This isn't just another Middle East discussion—it’s a call for deeper understanding and a reminder that real solutions begin when opposing sides listen to one another.



Watch or listen to this interview and join the conversation by sharing your thoughts in the comments. Subscribe for more in-depth conversations that challenge the status quo and spark dialogue on the world’s most critical issues.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:23 The growing power of right wing forces

15:48 Financing Hamas to weaken Fatah

21:00 Indoctrination and manipulation

24:45 The illusion of a two state solution

35:10 Who is the real instigator

42:40 Netanyahus corruption charges, not what you think

48:05 The role of the media

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