Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheryl Bueno's avatar
Sheryl Bueno
1d

Thanks for reporting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
1d

The rot at the top is devastating.

Predatory corporate capitalism has created cash reserves to endlessly exploit and manipulate populations, resulting in forever wars and social degeneracy in the West.

Politics in the West has become vapid window dressing for our death by ruinous ideologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture