In the wake of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, the Israeli government declared that information warfare on social media constituted an “eighth front.” With public opinion in the United States and other countries shifting against Israel, a complex network of ministries, public‑relations firms, subcontractors, and paid influencers was mobilised. FARA filings, leaked contracts and platform takedown reports reveal that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs routed tens of millions of dollars through Havas Media Group (Germany) to an array of Western contractors. These firms—including Bridges Partners LLC, Brad Parscale’s Clock Tower X LLC, the Stagwell/SKDK conglomerate and Show Faith by Works LLC—executed covert social‑media campaigns targeting U.S. and global audiences. Influencers were promised up to US$7 000 per post and required to produce 25–30 items monthly truthout.org. Separate contracts funded AI‑driven SEO manipulation to influence generative AI outputs and a geofencing campaign aimed at Christian churchgoers middleeastmonitor.com jta.org. This report maps the actors and money flows, traces tactics and narratives, assesses compliance with FARA and platform policies, and compares Israel’s efforts with those of Russia, Saudi Arabia and China. The evidence suggests that Israeli influence operations combined state direction, private‑sector innovation and algorithmic manipulation at a scale comparable to, and in some aspects more technologically advanced than, earlier Russian or Saudi campaigns. Enforcement gaps—both legal and platform‑based—allowed these operations to operate largely undisclosed. The report concludes with policy recommendations to strengthen transparency and protect democratic discourse.

Background: from public diplomacy to covert digital Ops

For decades Israel has invested heavily in hasbara (public diplomacy). Budgets for the MFA’s digital diplomacy units were modest until the Gaza genocide. In early 2025 the Israeli Knesset authorised US$150 million for public diplomacy—twenty times previous allocations timesofisrael.com. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly told Israeli influencers that social media is “our most important front” and that “we have to fight back” online. Government documents show that the MFA and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs established a centralised propaganda hub working through the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and the National Security Council. These agencies outsourced digital influence operations to Western marketing firms, which then subcontracted further to specialist influencers and software providers.

Legal framework

In the United States, the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) requires agents representing foreign governments to register and conspicuously label materials intended to influence U.S. public opinion. FARA compliance for digital media has been ambiguously interpreted, but the Department of Justice has emphasised a broad reading: individuals who act under a foreign principal’s direction and produce digital content must register cov.com. Platform policies also prohibit coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) and undisclosed paid political messaging. Meta’s policies ban networks using fake accounts to mislead users and artificially inflate engagement; the company has removed Israeli CIB networks linked to private firms such as Archimedes Group, Mind Force and STOIC about.fb.com md.teyit.org.

The Esther network: documents, firms and money

The Havas hub

FARA filings show that the Israeli MFA and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs contracted Havas Media Group’s German subsidiary as a central clearinghouse. Havas handled invoices, legal paperwork and payments, thereby distancing Israeli ministries from direct involvement. From Havas, funds flowed to several subcontractors.

Bridges Partners LLC – An American LLC created in June 2025 by Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi (former Israeli tourism officials). Through Havas, the company received an initial payment of nearly US$200 000 and could bill up to US$900 000 timesofisrael.com forward.com. Payments included US$60 000 for recruiting influencers, US$140 000 for development and monthly allocations of up to US$250 000 plus a US$50 000 wrap‑up fee forward.com. Bridges promised to recruit 14–18 U.S. influencers to post 25–30 pieces each month between June and November 2025 truthout.org. Clock Tower X LLC (Brad Parscale) – The former Trump campaign manager’s firm signed a US$6 million contract on 27 Aug 2024 to produce 100 ads per month with 5 000 variants, emphasising Gen Z messaging on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and podcasts odwyerpr.com. The campaign, delivered through Havas, included a monthly retainer of US$1.5 million timesofisrael.com. The contract mandated using AI tools like MarketBrew to seed pro‑Israel narratives across the web and shape generative AI outputs middleeastmonitor.com. Stagwell Global / SKDK – On 1 Nov 2024 Stagwell subsidiary SKDK began a US$600 000 contract to flood social media with pro‑Israel content, test the efficacy of influencers and coach spokespeople. FARA filings reveal a planned bot‑based amplification program across Instagram, TikTok and LinkedI nreadsludge.com. After the campaign became public, SKDK terminated the contract on 31 Aug 2025 prweek.com. Show Faith by Works LLC – FARA documents show that in Feb 2025 the MFA retained this Christian PR firm for up to US$4.1 million. The campaign geofenced churches in Western U.S. states, targeted worshippers with pro‑Israel ads and a mobile “October 7th Experience” exhibit, recruited pastors to write op‑eds and hired influencers jta.org. Payments were routed through Havas and totalled US$3.25 million over five months with an extra US$835 000 for equipment jta.org. Stagwell polling – Leaked research commissioned by the MFA shows that Stagwell conducted polls and focus groups across the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Spain and France. Preliminary findings warned that many participants viewed Israel’s actions as genocidal and recommended focusing on fears of “radical Islam” and emphasizing women’s and LGBTQ rights dropsitenews.com. Stagwell reportedly spent US$2 million on these secret polls halaltimes.com.

The influencer layer: recruitment, deliverables and disclosures

Recruitment and briefs

Bridges Partners’ contract defined three phases: recruiting 14–18 U.S. influencers and establishing relationships with agency contacts; developing briefing documents and content calendars; and supervising a large‑scale posting campaign forward.com. The influencers were required to produce 25–30 pieces per month on platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X and Threads middleeasteye.net. FARA filings show that influencers would be paid US$6 000–7 372 per post, yielding monthly incomes potentially exceeding US$150 000 truthout.org. Despite these payments, none of the identified influencers registered under FARA or included conspicuous disclosures, a potential legal violation. Responsible Statecraft quoted FARA expert Ben Freeman stating that influencers working at a foreign government’s direction must register and clearly label their posts responsiblestatecraft.org.

The contract also stipulated that Bridges would “develop partnerships with relevant U.S. agencies and organisations” and identify “influencers willing to produce derivative content and share organic content through additional pages.” According to leaked internal briefings, influencers received talking points emphasising Israel’s “self‑defence,” hostages, and cultural contributions, while disparaging anti‑war protests and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) middleeasteye.net md.teyit.org.

Celebrity and campus cells

Beyond the official campaign, Netanyahu himself cultivated relationships with high‑profile American social‑media stars. In September 2024 he invited U.S. influencers to meet him in New York and urged them to tell Israel’s “truth” to their followers imemc.org. FARA documents reveal attempts to create a separate “campus cluster” targeting university students and a “celebrity cluster” leveraging music, sports and fashion figures timesofisrael.com. Some Israeli tourism companies and diaspora organisations served as cover to invite influencers on sponsored trips to Israel, a tactic reminiscent of earlier hasbara tours yaffaps.com.

A separate Christian Arm

Show Faith’s contract outlines a massive Christian outreach operation: geofencing church campuses to deliver targeted ads, mailing “pastoral resource packages,” hiring faith‑based influencers and producing television‑style commercials jta.org. The firm built a mobile “October 7th Experience” exhibit designed to tour church parking lots, exposing visitors to VR simulations of the Hamas attack and capturing their data for follow‑up advertising informationliberation.com. This program sought to galvanise evangelical support by intertwining pro‑Israel messaging with religious narratives.

Tactics, techniques and amplification patterns

Botnets, astroturfing and AI content

Multiple Israeli firms have been linked to CIB networks removed by Meta. In May 2019 Meta banned the Archimedes Group, a Tel Aviv company that used fake accounts and pages posing as local news outlets in Africa, spending over US$812 000 on ads and gaining 2.8 million followers about.fb.com. In August 2022 Meta removed a network of 42 pages, nine groups, 259 profiles and 107 Instagram accounts linked to the Israeli PR firm Mind Force; the network posted about Palestinian, Angolan and Nigerian politics and used coordinated inauthentic behaviour to promote clients purl.stanford.edu. The Q1 2024 Meta threat report exposed yet another Israeli network run by the marketing firm STOIC, which operated 510 fake Facebook accounts, 11 pages, 32 Instagram accounts and a YouTube channel. This network posed as Jewish students, African Americans and concerned citizens, created fictitious news outlets, purchased fake engagement from Vietnam and used AI‑generated comments to praise Israel’s military actions while attacking Muslims and UNRWA md.teyit.org. An Anadolu Agency summary noted that Meta banned STOIC after tracing the operation to Tel Aviv aa.com.tr.

Bridges and Parscale borrowed from these playbooks. Leaked documents describe using automated bots and “superbots” powered by large‑language models to flood comment sections with pro‑Israel replies. An Al Jazeera investigation traced these “superbots” to scripts that scraped posts containing hashtags like #Gaza or #genocide, generated responses via GPT‑like models and posted them with slight delays to mimic human behaviour. The bots targeted high‑value users—media personalities, activists and politicians—and aimed to drown out critics rather than persuade aljazeera.com. Stagwell’s FARA filings explicitly contemplated a bot program across Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, though SKDK later claimed it never executed the program readsludge.compolitico.com.

Cross‑platform seeding and algorithm gaming

Parscale’s contract required producing 100 creative assets per month with 5 000 variants, emphasising TikTok, Instagram reels, YouTube shorts and podcasts. At least 80 % of content would target Gen Z on these platforms odwyerpr.com. The contract also mandated seeding pro‑Israel narratives on websites to manipulate search‑engine optimisation (SEO) and generative‑AI outputs. The firm used MarketBrew and other AI tools to test how modifications to text and metadata influenced ChatGPT responses, then flooded the web with favourable content to bias future queries middleeastmonitor.com. This “GPT framing” strategy sought to ensure that queries like “Israel Gaza war” would surface narratives sympathetic to Israel. The program also purchased 50 million monthly impressions across TikTok and YouTube to guarantee reach halaltimes.com.

Targeting and audience segmentation

Polling commissioned by Stagwell guided message development. The leaked research advised focusing on fears of “Radical Islam,” emphasising women’s and LGBTQ rights, and portraying Hamas as extremist dropsitenews.com. Clock Tower’s plan integrated predictive models to identify “look‑alike” audiences—users similar to those engaged with pro‑Israel content—and retarget them across platforms. Show Faith’s geofencing of churches used location data to deliver customised ads and collect visitors’ information informationliberation.com. Havas also hired the conservative Salem Media Network to integrate pro‑Israel messaging into Christian talk shows and podcasts odwyerpr.com.

Case studies

United States

The “Esther Project” primarily targeted U.S. audiences, particularly Gen Z and evangelical Christians. Influencers such as TikTok stars with millions of followers posted videos praising Israel’s “rescue missions,” demonising campus protesters and urging followers to contact lawmakers. Polling suggested these tactics had limited success: by mid‑2025, U.S. public support for Israel dropped to 36 % among 18–29‑year‑olds imemc.org. However, the campaign generated significant visibility; Bridges claimed to have delivered tens of millions of impressions and to have recruited additional micro‑influencers for derivative content timesofisrael.com.

Europe and the global South

Stagwell’s polling extended to Germany, the U.K., Spain and France, where anti‑war sentiment was even stronger dropsitenews.com. Israeli digital operatives created fictitious news outlets (e.g., NonAgenda and UFNews) in Canada and Nigeria, which published English content praising Israeli military actions and circulated across African social‑media networks md.teyit.org. The Christian geofencing campaign targeted U.S. churchgoers but had spillover effects via global evangelical networks. Israeli PR firms also managed Portuguese‑language pages influencing Angolan elections, showing how the same contractors operate across continents purl.stanford.edu.

Campus and celebrity cells

Bridges sought to recruit student influencers to counter pro‑Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses. Leaked briefs instructed them to highlight antisemitism and “Hamas atrocities” while framing Palestinian activism as intimidation. Celebrity outreach involved inviting musicians and athletes to Israel for curated tours, then orchestrating posts praising Israeli resilience yaffaps.com. These posts often lacked disclosures and leveraged the parasocial relationship between celebrities and fans.

Compliance vs. laundering

FARA obligations and loopholes

Under FARA, any person acting as an agent of a foreign principal and engaging in political activities must register and include a “conspicuous statement” on materials. The Bridges and Show Faith contracts required influencers to post content at the direction of the MFA, yet none of the recruited influencers registered or labelled posts. FARA expert Ben Freeman argued that this non‑compliance violates FARA responsiblestatecraft.org. Only Bridges’ founder Uri Steinberg registered as a foreign agent; Yair Levi and the influencers did not responsiblestatecraft.org truthout.org. By paying influencers through Havas’ German subsidiary, the MFA may have sought to exploit FARA’s exemption for foreign subsidiaries of non‑American companies. Nonetheless, the act still applies when the ultimate principal is a foreign government. The Department of Justice has not announced enforcement actions against participants, highlighting resource constraints and political sensitivities.

Platform enforcement

Meta has been more proactive than regulators. Since 2019 the company has repeatedly dismantled Israeli CIB networks tied to private firms like Archimedes Group about.fb.com, Mind Force purl.stanford.edu and STOIC md.teyit.org, removing hundreds of accounts and pages. In May 2024 Meta banned STOIC and its founder from its platforms aa.com.tr. However, the company took no action against the “Esther Project,” which used real accounts and paid influencers; such campaigns fall into a grey area because the content is authentic but undisclosed. TikTok and YouTube have similarly struggled to enforce disclosure rules for political influencers.

Laundering via AI and subcontractors

Parscale’s AI‑driven “GPT framing” exploited gaps in both FARA and platform policies. By generating SEO‑optimised articles and injecting them into news sites and comment sections, the campaign shaped generative‑AI responses without overtly engaging in political persuasion middleeastmonitor.com. The use of foreign subsidiaries and multiple layers of contractors further obscured the chain of command. Show Faith’s geofencing and data harvesting blurred lines between political messaging and commercial advertising, raising privacy concerns informationliberation.com.

Impact & backlash

Narrative shifts and algorithmic effects

The immediate objective of Israel’s influence operations was to counter mounting criticism and reframe the Gaza war as self‑defence. Messaging emphasised the October 7th attacks, Hamas’ atrocities, and the plight of Israeli hostages while downplaying Palestinian casualties and humanitarian crises. AI‑powered bots flooded comment sections, drowning out dissent and discouraging critics from posting. Al Jazeera’s investigation found that these bots targeted activists within minutes of posting, generating hundreds of pro‑Israel comments and creating an illusion of consensus aljazeera.com. Meanwhile, the SEO campaign sought to ensure that generative‑AI outputs and search results echoed pro‑Israel narratives middleeastmonitor.com.

Public opinion and backlash

Despite the scale of the campaign, polls showed declining support for Israel among young Americans, Europeans and the global South. This suggests limited persuasive impact and potential backlash; some influencers faced criticism from followers for undisclosed sponsorships. The revelation of paid influence triggered debates within the U.S. Congress. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for investigations and decried the use of undisclosed influence to sway U.S. opinion responsiblestatecraft.org. Within Israel, internal documents expressed frustration that external campaigns were necessary due to government failures in diplomacy halaltimes.com. Stagwell and SKDK ended their work amid employee protests and reputational risks prweek.com.

Comparative context

Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA)

The Russian IRA’s operations during the 2016 U.S. election offer a comparator. U.S. intelligence concluded that President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign blending covert and overt methods to polarise U.S. discourse gmfus.org. IRA operatives posed as Americans, ran pages targeting both left and right, organised real‑world protests and increased their budget by 70 % between 2016 and 2018 gmfus.org. Like the Israeli operations, the IRA exploited social divisions and leveraged paid ads, but it relied more on fake personas and troll farms rather than real influencers. Israel’s approach thus represented a hybrid: using authentic influencers to launder state narratives while also deploying botnets.

Saudi/UAE campaigns

In 2019 Twitter removed 88 000 accounts linked to the Saudi firm Smaat, which created and managed accounts for Saudi government agencies and amplified pro‑Saudi messaging. The network engaged in aggressive liking, retweeting and astroturfing; about 7 % of tweets came from apps that auto‑tweeted religious messages. A U.S. court later found that Smaat co‑founder Ahmed Almutairi recruited Twitter employees to spy on dissidents fsi9-prod.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com. This operation illustrates how state‑linked marketing firms can mobilise huge bot networks. Israel’s campaigns were smaller in scale but invested heavily in AI and real influencers, arguably making them more sophisticated.

China’s “Spamouflage” / “Dragonbridge” network

Graphika and Reuters reported that a Chinese operation known as “Spamouflage” or “Dragonbridge” impersonated U.S. voters, denigrated politicians from both parties, and pushed divisive messages across over 50 platforms reuters.com. Facebook attributed the campaign to Chinese law enforcement and called it the largest known cross‑platform CIB network reuters.com. Like Israel’s network, Spamouflage used thousands of accounts and targeted political fault lines. However, Chinese operatives rarely worked with Western influencers. Israel’s emphasis on authentic faces and AI‑assisted SEO may presage a new trend in state propaganda.

Accountability and policy options

Strengthen FARA enforcement and close loopholes. The U.S. DOJ should clarify that influencers paid by foreign governments must register and label content, regardless of payment channels. Congress could amend FARA to explicitly include social‑media marketing and require platforms to report paid political promotions. Civil penalties should be imposed for non‑compliance. Mandate platform disclosures for foreign‑funded content. Platforms should implement automated labeling for accounts receiving payments from foreign states. Transparency centres can publish real‑time disclosures of government‑funded content and require influencer marketing agencies to self‑report clients. Regulate AI‑driven manipulation. Search engines and generative‑AI providers should detect and de‑prioritise SEO spam campaigns like MarketBrew seeding. Platforms need to develop mechanisms to identify LLM‑generated comments and filter bot floods. AI training datasets should be diversified to reduce vulnerability to targeted seeding. International coordination and reciprocity. Democracies targeted by such operations—including the U.S., EU and allies—should coordinate countermeasures, share threat intelligence and adopt reciprocal transparency requirements. Israel should be pressed to honour FARA and platform guidelines when engaging U.S. influencers. Support digital literacy and counter‑narratives. Civil‑society organisations can equip users to recognise astroturfing and undisclosed influence. Supporting independent journalism and fact‑checking in multiple languages can offset algorithmic manipulation.

Conclusion

Israel’s “eighth front” demonstrates how modern state influence campaigns blend public diplomacy with covert digital tactics. By contracting Western marketing agencies and paying influencers up to US$7 000 per post, the Israeli MFA sought to shape global narratives about the Gaza war while evading disclosure requirements truthout.org. The network combined AI‑powered bots, SEO manipulation and targeted geofencing to maximise reach. Although similar in ambition to Russia’s IRA or Saudi Smaat networks, the Israeli operations were notable for harnessing authentic influencers and sophisticated AI tools. Weak FARA enforcement and platform policies allowed these activities to persist largely unchecked. Strengthening transparency and accountability is essential to protect democratic discourse from covert foreign influence.

Methods & evidence appendix

This investigation relied on FARA filings (via DocumentCloud extracts), court documents, budget reports, reputable journalism, platform transparency reports and academic research. Because direct access to efile.fara.gov PDFs was hampered by server errors, secondary sources such as Times of Israel, Responsible Statecraft, Middle East Monitor, JTA and Halal Times were cross‑checked to reconstruct contract details. Platform threat reports from Meta’s Adversarial Threat Report and Newsroom postings were used to quantify CIB networks about.fb.com md.teyit.org. Al Jazeera’s interactive investigation provided ethnographic evidence of AI‑driven superbots aljazeera.com. Comparator cases were derived from Stanford Internet Observatory reports on Russian and Saudi operations, Reuters and Graphika reporting on Chinese spam networks, and policy analyses on FARA. Polling data was sourced from the IMEMC and Halal Times reports summarising U.S. surveys imemc.org halaltimes.com.

