In what many media outlets hastily labeled a “pogrom” against Israeli fans, the truth of the Amsterdam riots tells a far more disturbing story. Maccabi Tel Aviv fans arrived in Amsterdam not as peaceful supporters, but as provocateurs with chants that shocked even seasoned journalists. Cries of “Gas Gaza” and “No more schools in Gaza because we killed all the babies” echoed through the streets, as supporters desecrated Palestinian flags and taunted local residents.

The “Pogrom” That Never Was

In a flash, the headlines on BBC and Sky News painted a picture of Arab-instigated violence against Israelis, spurring statements from politicians around the globe. Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s remarks added fuel to the fire, as he urged the nation to confront antisemitism, implicitly casting all blame on Arab communities. But the full picture, emerging only after the damage was done, reveals an unsettling narrative of misinformation, hasty political response, and deep-seated media bias.

Media Retractions and the Role of Mossad

Both the BBC and Sky News later removed initial videos and revised articles that had cast Israeli fans as the sole victims. This backtracking, however, came only after the false narrative had spread. More disturbingly, reports suggest that Mossad agents and IDF soldiers were among the so-called fans, blurring the line between spectatorship and provocation. What should have been a night of soccer was instead a show of Israeli nationalism, disguised as fan support but loaded with a darker agenda.

The confirmed presence of Mossad agents and IDF soldiers disguised as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans raises serious concerns about a strategic pattern that extends beyond Amsterdam. This tactic mirrors a similar incident in Greece, where intelligence operatives were reportedly embedded among Israeli supporters, sparking violent confrontations under the cover of fan-based nationalism. The implications are profound: using undercover operatives in civilian garb can destabilize local communities and incite aggressive nationalist fervor, effectively weaponizing what should be simple spectator events.

The strategy serves dual purposes: firstly, it creates a sympathetic “victim” narrative by provoking host nations and igniting local tensions, which can be exploited by politicians and media to justify stronger pro-Israeli policies or defense measures abroad. Secondly, it strategically distracts from underlying geopolitical objectives, allowing intelligence agencies to operate more freely under the guise of public sentiment. This method, if replicated, risks turning international stadiums and public events into theaters of covert influence and manipulation, effectively destabilizing any region deemed resistant to Israel’s broader strategic goals.

Political Opportunism and Public Manipulation

The Dutch government and politicians, quick to condemn the “antisemitic attacks,” failed to address the documented provocations by Israeli fans. Prime Minister Dick Schoof labeled the incident a “major social crisis” but refrained from acknowledging the controversial chants and actions that incited local anger. Meanwhile, Dutch authorities have dodged questions about the presence of Israeli intelligence among Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, raising questions about the state’s role in enabling or ignoring provocative behaviors.

A Call for Accountability in Journalism

The Amsterdam riots are a glaring case study in the perils of media bias and political expediency. When facts are rushed, or selectively reported, narratives can quickly become weapons. As we examine these events, the responsibility lies with both media and politicians to uphold transparency, and with the public to question sensationalized versions of “truth” that may ultimately serve hidden agendas.

