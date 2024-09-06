Israel’s Covert Influence in US Politics, with James Bamford

In this explosive episode, renowned investigative journalist James Bamford uncovers the hidden truths behind Israel's interference in the 2016 US elections. Dive deep into the covert operations that influenced American democracy, including the sinister tactics of Project Butterfly and the controversial Canary Mission.



Bamford, known for his groundbreaking work on intelligence and security issues, reveals how Israeli-linked entities manipulated social media, silenced critics, and shaped political outcomes to their advantage. This podcast is essential listening for anyone interested in the dark undercurrents of international politics and the ethical questions surrounding foreign influence in democratic processes.



Join us as we explore the shadowy world of election meddling, media manipulation, and blacklists designed to suppress dissent. Discover the impact these operations have had on US-Israel relations and what it means for the future of global politics.



Tune in now to hear James Bamford’s insights and learn about the real stories behind the headlines.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:00 How Israel tried to get Trump elected

30:00 Project Butterfly

41:00 Project Canari Mission

50:20 The day Israel attacked America

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