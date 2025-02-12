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Israel’s Intelligence War on Diplomats
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Israel’s Intelligence War on Diplomats

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Feb 12, 2025

In this exclusive interview, former Swiss diplomat Jean-Daniel Ruch breaks his silence on the controversial end to his distinguished 30-year career. Ruch, who served as Switzerland's ambassador to Serbia, Israel, and Turkey, discusses:

- His role in Middle East peace negotiations and contacts with Hamas

- The alleged Israeli surveillance during his tenure in Tel Aviv

- The smear campaign that led to his resignation as state secretary for security policy

- His views on Swiss neutrality and its importance in international diplomacy

- Insights from his book "Crimes, Hate and Tremors"

Gain a rare glimpse into the world of high-stakes diplomacy and the personal cost of international service. Ruch shares his experiences from the Balkans to the Middle East, offering a unique perspective on global conflicts and the pursuit of peace.

Don't miss this candid conversation with a diplomat whose career spanned some of the most turbulent periods in recent history, and whose fall from grace shocked the diplomatic world.

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https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics

Link to article about the leaked documents:

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290

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📩 **SHARE** this before they rewrite history again.  

#Diplomacy #SwissPolitics #MiddleEast #InternationalRelations

Time Stamps:  

00:00 Intro

07:40 The attacks on the ICC

12:25 Israels spying on foreign diplomats

16:35 Crimes, Hate and Tremors

21:05 The role of the Media

26:15 Ukraine vs. Gaza

30:05 Israels grip on foreign countries

33:10 The Hague invasion act

39:00 Media obedience and government pressure

43:30 Gideon Levy

45:10 CNN’s rebranding of Al-Jolani

52:05 Turkeys resurrection

55:05 Carving out Syria

01:00:20 Beachfront property in Gaza

01:04:50 The Geneva initiative

01:10:00 Could Israel implode

01:12:24 In the crosshairs of Israel

01:15:30 Death of Swiss Neutrality

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