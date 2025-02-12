Israel’s Intelligence War on Diplomats

In this exclusive interview, former Swiss diplomat Jean-Daniel Ruch breaks his silence on the controversial end to his distinguished 30-year career. Ruch, who served as Switzerland's ambassador to Serbia, Israel, and Turkey, discusses:
- His role in Middle East peace negotiations and contacts with Hamas
- The alleged Israeli surveillance during his tenure in Tel Aviv
- The smear campaign that led to his resignation as state secretary for security policy
- His views on Swiss neutrality and its importance in international diplomacy
- Insights from his book "Crimes, Hate and Tremors"
Gain a rare glimpse into the world of high-stakes diplomacy and the personal cost of international service. Ruch shares his experiences from the Balkans to the Middle East, offering a unique perspective on global conflicts and the pursuit of peace.
Don't miss this candid conversation with a diplomat whose career spanned some of the most turbulent periods in recent history, and whose fall from grace shocked the diplomatic world.
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Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
07:40 The attacks on the ICC
12:25 Israels spying on foreign diplomats
16:35 Crimes, Hate and Tremors
21:05 The role of the Media
26:15 Ukraine vs. Gaza
30:05 Israels grip on foreign countries
33:10 The Hague invasion act
39:00 Media obedience and government pressure
43:30 Gideon Levy
45:10 CNN’s rebranding of Al-Jolani
52:05 Turkeys resurrection
55:05 Carving out Syria
01:00:20 Beachfront property in Gaza
01:04:50 The Geneva initiative
01:10:00 Could Israel implode
01:12:24 In the crosshairs of Israel
01:15:30 Death of Swiss Neutrality
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