Israel’s Iran Strike Could Spark Global War – What They’re Not Telling You | Amb. Chas Freeman

🎙️ Former U.S. Ambassador Chas Freeman Breaks Down the Israeli Strike on Iran | June 2025
In this urgent and unfiltered interview, legendary U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman joins us to unpack the rapidly escalating crisis following Israel’s June 2025 attacks on Iran. With F‑35 strikes, drone swarms, and retaliatory Iranian missiles dominating headlines, Freeman cuts through the media fog to expose what’s really at stake—for the region, the U.S., and the world.
From Washington’s silent nod to Netanyahu’s war gamble, to Iran’s breaking point and the specter of another drawn-out conflict, Freeman offers a rare, behind-the-curtain perspective shaped by decades of firsthand experience—from Beijing to Riyadh, and every hotspot in between.
🧠 Freeman served as:
* U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War
* Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs,
* Director for Chinese Affairs at the State Department
* Interpreter during Nixon’s historic visit to China
* Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing during the Tiananmen era—and yes, he knew Deng Xiaoping.
This is not your average pundit take. It’s a seasoned strategist breaking down how U.S. foreign policy is really made—and what happens when Israel and the U.S. push the limits of global order.
👇 In this interview:
Why the Iran strikes were planned years ago
The real motives behind U.S. military posturing in the Gulf
The role of Trump and Netanyahu in scripting escalation
What a regional or even global war spiral could look like
Mentioned in the interview:
USS Liberty attack https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls
Ilan Pappé: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw
Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4
Chas Freeman 150k views: https://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4
The day Israel attacked America:
https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america
Trump assassination
https://karat.substack.com/p/assassination-attempt-or-pr-stage
📌 Recorded: June 17, 2025
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Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:30 The collapse of the rules based order
14:30 Iran from local to global conflict
24:20 The potential of a False Flagg attack
31:30 The end of 500 years of Western Dominance
47:00 Diplomacy is Dead
58:30 Irans response
#IranStrike2025 #ChasFreeman #MiddleEastWar #Netanyahu #USIsraelAlliance #IranResponse #Geopolitics #FalseFlag #MilitaryEscalation #DiplomaticFailure
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