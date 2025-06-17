Israel’s Iran Strike Could Spark Global War – What They’re Not Telling You | Amb. Chas Freeman

🎙️ Former U.S. Ambassador Chas Freeman Breaks Down the Israeli Strike on Iran | June 2025



In this urgent and unfiltered interview, legendary U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman joins us to unpack the rapidly escalating crisis following Israel’s June 2025 attacks on Iran. With F‑35 strikes, drone swarms, and retaliatory Iranian missiles dominating headlines, Freeman cuts through the media fog to expose what’s really at stake—for the region, the U.S., and the world.



From Washington’s silent nod to Netanyahu’s war gamble, to Iran’s breaking point and the specter of another drawn-out conflict, Freeman offers a rare, behind-the-curtain perspective shaped by decades of firsthand experience—from Beijing to Riyadh, and every hotspot in between.



🧠 Freeman served as:

* U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War

* Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs,

* Director for Chinese Affairs at the State Department

* Interpreter during Nixon’s historic visit to China

* Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing during the Tiananmen era—and yes, he knew Deng Xiaoping.



This is not your average pundit take. It’s a seasoned strategist breaking down how U.S. foreign policy is really made—and what happens when Israel and the U.S. push the limits of global order.



👇 In this interview:

Why the Iran strikes were planned years ago

The real motives behind U.S. military posturing in the Gulf

The role of Trump and Netanyahu in scripting escalation

What a regional or even global war spiral could look like



Mentioned in the interview:



USS Liberty attack https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls

Ilan Pappé: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

Ray McGovern: https://youtu.be/OQ2v_Z5L8I4

Chas Freeman 150k views: https://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4



The day Israel attacked America:

https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america



Trump assassination

https://karat.substack.com/p/assassination-attempt-or-pr-stage



📌 Recorded: June 17, 2025

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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:30 The collapse of the rules based order

14:30 Iran from local to global conflict

24:20 The potential of a False Flagg attack

31:30 The end of 500 years of Western Dominance

47:00 Diplomacy is Dead

58:30 Irans response

#IranStrike2025 #ChasFreeman #MiddleEastWar #Netanyahu #USIsraelAlliance #IranResponse #Geopolitics #FalseFlag #MilitaryEscalation #DiplomaticFailure

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