Three weeks ago I wrote about a lie told in the warm register of personal memory: Ivanka Trump walking barefoot up a nuclear fortress, captivated by beauty, when what she had actually walked up (if she ever really did), was sixteen kilometres of reinforced tunnel and a buried command centre with 3000 nuclear bunkers at the mouth of the Adriatic. That piece is here, and you should read it first, because this one assumes you already know why nobody goes barefoot up the “Gorge of Hell” as the locals call it. The barefoot story was the packaging. This is about the product — and the product is not a beach or a beautiful island. It is a transaction between two governments that have each, in their own way, taken their own laws apart to let it happen.

Forget the swim. Read the paperwork. The paperwork is damning in two languages.

Censored into silence elsewhere. Every share is a crack in the wall. Share

The buyer is on a foreign payroll

Start with the man whose family would have held the deed. Jared Kushner is the United States Special Envoy for Peace, negotiating the fate of Gaza and shaping policy toward Iran on behalf of the American people. He is also the sole owner of Affinity Partners, a private-equity firm with roughly $6.16 billion under management, of which, by the accounting of the House Judiciary Committee, ninety-nine per cent comes from foreign nationals. Its anchor investor is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which committed $2 billion to a man with no investment record — over the objections of the fund’s own screening panel, on the personal say-so of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The firm has collected something like $157 million in management fees while returning, by 2026, no actual profit to its clients. Of those fees, $87 million came directly from the Saudi government.

This is not a side fact about the Sazan island. It is the engine of which Sazan is one output. A sitting president’s son-in-law conducts American diplomacy in the Gulf while the rulers of the Gulf are his single largest source of income. He holds no Senate confirmation, submitted to no security-clearance vetting, and has not registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Senator Ron Wyden referred him to the Justice Department for possible FARA violations. Congressman Jamie Raskin, opening a Judiciary Committee investigation in April, called it a “glaring and incurable conflict of interest” and wrote that Kushner cannot faithfully represent the United States with Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit he owns. Even the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, has conceded that what Kushner did “crossed the line of ethics.” Senator Thom Tillis, also a Republican, noted that Kushner operates with no oversight and no confirmation at all.

Hold that against the brochure’s claim that this is an American family’s private real-estate venture. The money is Gulf money. The Albanian deal’s other principal financiers are the Qatari billionaires Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, whose Power International Holding sits inside the corporate structure, and whose brother Mohamad has lobbied Washington to lift sanctions on Syria and floated a Trump-branded golf course there. What is sold to the public as a presidential family discovering an island is, underneath, a Saudi-Qatari-Emirati acquisition of strategic European ground, routed through the one American whose surname opens every door in the current White House.

There is even a template, and it is recent enough to remove any doubt that this is method rather than coincidence. In November 2025, Serbia’s parliament passed a special law clearing the way for a Kushner-linked luxury complex in Belgrade. The following month, Serbia’s organised-crime prosecutor indicted the culture minister and three other officials for illegally stripping the heritage protection that stood in the way. Affinity walked. Same firm, same sequence: a state eager to please the Trump administration rewrites a protection into oblivion, the permits flow, and the corruption charges arrive close behind. In Belgrade the prosecutors got there first. In Tirana the bulldozers did.

The seller is dismantling his own anti-corruption court

Now turn the deed over and look at the hand offering it. Edi Rama has governed Albania for thirteen years, and for the past eight months he has been at open war with the very institution the European Union and the United States built and funded to keep men like him honest.

The Special Structure Against Corruption and Organised Crime — SPAK — is the most trusted institution in Albania, more trusted by citizens than the police or the opposition. In late 2025 it charged Rama’s deputy prime minister, Belinda Balluku, with rigging public tenders — the Llogara Tunnel, the Tirana outer ring road, a pattern of procurement violations that prosecutors valued in the hundreds of millions of euros and for which she faced up to thirty-five years. SPAK asked parliament to lift her immunity so she could be arrested. In March 2026, Rama’s Socialist majority voted, eighty-two to forty-seven, to refuse. The prime minister’s deputy, charged by the nation’s anti-corruption court, was shielded from arrest by the prime minister’s own party.

Then Rama went further than shielding one ally. He moved to amend Article 242 of the Criminal Procedure Code to stop courts from suspending senior officials — cabinet ministers, and the prime minister himself — while they are under investigation. Read that slowly. The man selling a NATO chokepoint to a foreign president’s family is rewriting the criminal code so that the prosecutors investigating his cabinet cannot reach into it. This is not an isolated impulse. In February 2025 the Tirana mayor and Socialist heavyweight Erion Veliaj was arrested. SPAK has placed the head of the national digital-governance agency under house arrest in a separate tender-rigging case, of which the opposition says plainly that the files “lead to the Prime Minister.” The Balluku shield was one move in a longer campaign to make the machinery of accountability inoperable from the top down.

This is the government that declared Sazan open for business. And it is the same parliament — the one that refused to let prosecutors touch the deputy prime minister — to which SPAK must now answer as it investigates the island deal. When people ask why Albania’s anti-corruption body cannot simply stop a transaction its own prosecutors are probing, that is the answer. The body is real. The political cage around it is also real, and Rama built both.

It is worth being precise here, because precision is its own weapon. SPAK has confirmed it is investigating the 2024 laws that stripped the protections, and the methods and funds used to acquire the land, and it briefly froze some $195 million in the accounts of a landholding company tied to the project before lifting the freeze days later. It has also said its investigation does “not concern any company associated with Mr. Kushner.” That careful sentence is not exoneration. It is the sound of an institution measuring exactly how far it can reach before the political ceiling stops it.

The structure built to hide who profits

Here is what the prosecutors are reaching toward, and why the reach is so hard.

The company holding the development permits, Zvërnec South Adriatic Development, was established in August 2024 — five months after Albania amended its Protected Areas Law to exempt “structures of excellence, five stars or more” from the rules that had guarded the coast. Within eight months of its creation it had two development permits for precisely the locations Kushner had publicly named. The company is owned through a chain of shell entities administered by a Dutch trust firm, Dutch Trust Management B.V. One entity in the chain, Blue Industries Investment Holding B.V., is owned by five anonymous Albanian individuals. Their names are legally shielded for a reason that should make any reader’s skin prickle: none of them holds more than twenty-five per cent of the shares, the exact threshold above which European beneficial-ownership rules would force disclosure. The ownership was engineered to fall one share short of the truth.

This is not tax planning. It is a machine for ensuring that when the question finally comes — who profits from this land? — the honest answer is: we are not allowed to know. The registered office sits on the twelfth floor of a Tirana trade centre where, when reporters from the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network went looking, there was no sign, no office, and staff who had never heard of the company.

Behind the polished image of the American First Family, BIRN’s reporters found a local network that reads like a charge sheet: a businessman accused of ties to the Italian mafia, a former judge who resigned rather than submit his assets to Albania’s vetting process, a company linked to a murdered businessman, and figures connected to Shefqet Kastrati, one of the country’s most powerful oligarchs. Landowners described being approached by Kastrati’s people. One recounted being introduced to a man calling himself “Dervish Dina,” who offered to arrange meetings with the developers in exchange for keeping residents’ grievances out of the press.

And the Albanian state is not the referee in this game. It is a player. The government created a joint-stock company, Albanian State Development & Real Estate, wholly owned by the state’s Albanian Investment Corporation and led by Elira Kokona, a long-time Rama ally, to hold the government’s own shares in the Sazan project. The state is landlord, partner, regulator, and the grantor of the “strategic investor” status that unlocked the expedited permits. It awarded that status to itself-as-partner, on a ten-year set of terms, while the prosecutors meant to police it answer to the parliament that shields its ministers. Every check in the system is held by a hand that also has a stake in the outcome.

The people standing on the land

None of this is abstract to the families of the Narta Lagoon, who have spent two decades fighting for title to land they say has belonged to them for generations. Minella Balliu put it without ornament: “They have forcibly driven us off our property.” The land, he says, was never for sale.

Then came the razor wire. Residents watched bulldozers cut roads and tear up dunes inside one of the last untouched wetlands in the Balkans, a stretch that shelters more than two hundred bird species, monk seals, sea turtles, and the pink flamingos that gave the uprising its name. Environmental monitors documented the destruction of a sea turtle nest and the bulldozing of six hundred pine saplings planted to heal ground that had burned two years earlier. The fencing and access-road works went ahead in a protected area after company representatives presented inspectors with a document that, the territorial agency later confirmed, had not yet been signed or formally approved. An employee of the protected-areas administration told reporters she could not even interpret the legal meaning of the paper she was shown. The development permit the government insisted existed was never published. “From start to finish,” the director of Albania’s leading conservation group said, “there has been a total lack of transparency.”

On 30 May, security forces moved against demonstrators near the site, and footage of an activist being dragged away spread across the country. The next day the protest reached Tirana, and it has not left. For more than three weeks — the largest demonstrations Albania has seen since the fall of communism in 1991 — tens of thousands have filled the capital nightly, carrying inflatable flamingos and banners reading “Albania is not for sale” and “Ivanka, go home.” What began as an environmental protest is now a national reckoning over corruption and state capture, with chants of “Rama, leave.”

Rama’s response has been to call a twenty-two-day national uprising “hysteria“ and “half-truths that become bigger and bigger lies by the hour.” He has said he will not be moved: “There is no chance for this investment to stop as long as I am here.” And he has said the one thing that ought to be carved over the entrance to this entire affair. Of Sazan, the island that for five centuries every empire understood as the key to the Adriatic, the prime minister of Albania said it has already been transferred and is “no longer part of Albania’s territory.”

A head of government, narrating the alienation of his own country’s most strategic ground, as though describing weather.

Two failures, one deal

Set the two governments side by side, because the deal only works when you see them together. In Washington, the conflict-of-interest laws, the FARA statute, the confirmation and clearance processes — the whole apparatus meant to stop a president’s relative from selling American foreign policy to his investors — cannot constrain Jared Kushner, because the president is the relative. In Tirana, the anti-corruption court the West built to stop exactly this kind of capture cannot stop it, because the man it would have to charge controls the parliament it answers to and is busy amending the law that lets courts suspend him.

The European Union, for its part, can issue warnings. It has told Albania to “act without delay“ or risk its accession bid; the European Parliament has urged a halt to construction in protected areas; Albania’s environment minister told Brussels the project was suspended pending an environmental assessment, even as Rama in Tirana swore it would never stop. The leverage exists. Whether anyone will use it against a project wearing the American president’s family name is the open question.

This is what the privatisation of geopolitics actually looks like when you stop staring at the bare feet. Not a foreign flag raised over a captured island, but two captured states transacting through a Dutch trust — a chokepoint at the mouth of the Mediterranean converted into a family asset, financed by Gulf monarchies, brokered by an unaccountable envoy, sold by a prime minister dismantling his own courts, and fenced off from the families who have lived beside it for generations. The lie about the barefoot walk was small. What it was built to keep you from reading was the paperwork. Now you have read it.