Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
1d

Corruption 101

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
21h

First: corruption of character, then a rot from within and finally complete void of moral foundation.

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