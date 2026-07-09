Jared Kushner, The Peace Negotiator Who Earns Billions With War (2)

Three months ago this channel published an article and the still valid video that you see above about Jared Kushner’s war. Events have since confirmed every word — and added several that were not anticipated.

The ceasefire that the United States and Iran signed on June 17 lasted less than three weeks before it began to disintegrate. By July 7, Iranian forces were hitting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The US launched retaliatory strikes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responded by firing missiles and drones at US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Yesterday, from the NATO summit in Ankara, Donald Trump told reporters he thought the ceasefire was “over” — that Iranian leaders were “scum,” that dealing with them was “just a waste of time.” He threatened strikes again. He floated resuming the naval blockade.

Then he said something that deserves more attention than it has received. He said his negotiators — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — “want to continue to negotiate.” That he’d let them talk if they wanted. But that he, personally, didn’t believe in it.

Hold that image. The president of the United States, declaring a war effectively resumed, simultaneously noting that his son-in-law is eager to keep the talks alive. Draw your own conclusions about why.

The April article published on this Substack — [Blood Money For The Peace Broker] — asked a single structural question: when a man’s personal financial interests are aligned with the failure of the negotiations he is conducting, what exactly is being negotiated? The video that you see above built the same case from a different angle, opening on a tweet from Iran’s foreign minister that most Western outlets declined to cover seriously. Both were completed before the June MoU, before the Raskin investigation, before the ceasefire began fracturing. Go back and read the article, or watch the video, before continuing. What follows will make more sense with that foundation in place.

Three months on, one number tells the story that lengthy analysis cannot improve upon. In April 2026, when Congressman Jamie Raskin opened a sweeping investigation into Affinity Partners, his letter disclosed that Kushner’s fund had grown to $6.16 billion in assets under management — including $1.2 billion added in the past year alone. The past year is the year of the war. Kushner’s fund, fed almost entirely by the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar — the same governments that lobbied Trump to start the conflict — grew by $1.2 billion while the conflict ran. Raskin called it a “glaring and incurable conflict of interest.” The White House has not responded to his demands.

The April article identified August 2026 as the structural pivot of this entire story — the month Saudi Arabia’s five-year investment lock-up expires and the kingdom gains the right to renegotiate its terms or withdraw its $2 billion from Affinity entirely. That window opens in weeks. The war is unresolved. The enrichment question — the same question that the April piece documented as the sticking point in the Geneva talks two days before the bombs fell — was not resolved by the June MoU. It was explicitly deferred to future negotiations. Negotiations that Kushner is pushing to continue. Negotiations that his largest investor has a financial deadline to see produce results — or at least produce enough access and leverage to justify renewing the arrangement.

There is a further detail, reported yesterday by Israel Hayom, that crystallises the whole picture. Trump’s decision to launch the new round of strikes came directly after Kushner and Witkoff reported back from their talks with Araghchi — that Iran’s foreign minister could not guarantee the Revolutionary Guard would stop firing on ships in the Strait. That message, relayed by the two men whose personal finances are structurally entangled with the Gulf states benefiting from this war, triggered the strikes. And then, in the same breath, both men reportedly continued advocating for keeping negotiations open.

The Senate Finance Committee documents published in the original article described Affinity’s main value as “making political connections and problem-solving, not rendering investment expertise.” That assessment was made before the war. After five months of conflict, a signed MoU, a collapsed ceasefire, and $1.2 billion in new assets flowing into Kushner’s fund, it is worth asking what “problem-solving” looks like when the problems are never quite solved.

Meanwhile, Affinity is in pre-market discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about a second fund — Kushner’s “Fund 2.” The Saudis have contractual first-look rights. The August renegotiation window and the Fund 2 fundraise are not separate events. They are the same event, playing out on two tracks simultaneously, with a war providing the backdrop that makes Kushner’s proximity to power worth paying for.

The April article was written as an act of structural analysis — an attempt to explain why the negotiations were failing by examining who was conducting them and what those people had to gain from failure. The intervening months have not refuted that analysis. They have extended it, financed it, and given it a sequel. The fund grew. The ceasefire fractured. The enrichment question remains open. The negotiators remain in place. And the man Trump described yesterday as wanting to keep talking — as his father-in-law threatened to resume full-scale war from a NATO summit in Turkey — is weeks away from the most important investor conversation of his career.

Censored into silence elsewhere. Every share is a crack in the wall. Share

The April article is [linked here]. The Aaron Good interview — on the structural architecture that makes arrangements like this not only possible but predictable — is [linked here].