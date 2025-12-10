Jewish Anti-Zionist Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out: Agnes Kory on Gaza Genocide and Holocaust

A Jewish anti-Zionist Holocaust survivor speaks out — and she does so with a clarity and moral weight that few living voices can match.In this rare, unscripted interview, Dr. Agnes Kory reflects on her childhood during the Holocaust and draws unsettling, deeply personal parallels to what she describes as the genocide unfolding in Gaza today. This conversation is not academic. It’s lived experience confronting present violence.



Agnes talks about the moment she began questioning the narratives she grew up with, how she ultimately changed her mind about Israel late in life, and the heavy price she paid for doing so — friendships lost, students turning away, entire communities closing their doors. Yet she speaks without bitterness. Only honesty.



🔥 In this interview:•

🕯️ How a Holocaust survivor interprets the Gaza genocide•

🔥 The historical parallels she sees — and why they disturb her•

💬 Why she openly opposes Zionism today•

💔 The personal cost of changing her mind after a lifetime of belief•

❤️‍🩹 Her ongoing health struggles after surviving cancer and living with a pacemaker.

🎻 The role of art, memory, and conscience in moments of extreme political violence.



This is a conversation for viewers who can sit with complexity, follow difficult thoughts, and stay with someone who moves between eras without warning. Agnes doesn’t simplify. She refuses to. And that refusal is what makes this interview so important.



👇 For deeper analysis, expanded reflections, and related investigations:📬 Join me on Substack — https://karat.substack.com - that’s where the layers I can’t cover here are opened up properly.



Further Links:

Rima Tarazi, Music in Hell: https://youtu.be/yjYw7nA67iI

Prof. Omer Bartov: https://youtu.be/SeAY3PthXoE

Rich Forer, former AIPAC: https://youtu.be/9hQ7x9QBwOs

Prof. Avi Shlaim: https://youtu.be/F2-Fl-9ocMQ

Prof. Benny Morris: https://youtu.be/IYq7sy9h074

Prof. Haim Bresheeth: https://youtu.be/g-I8X-9gy4A

Tantura Survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

Nurit-Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

Rami Elhanan: https://youtu.be/0L7Ue1bLn3o



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:40 Who is Agnes

20:55 The road to Genocide

40:25 How to escape hate

51:35 October 7th

01:00:00 Understanding Holocaust

01:13:30 Brainwashing and Propaganda

01:28:20 The Media

01:33:00 The cause of Evil

01:42:20 Jeremy Corbyn

01:49:40 The last battle

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